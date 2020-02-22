[AMBER Alert issued for 6-month-old N.C. boy; mother arrested]

by: WBTV
MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a 6-month-old baby boy missing from the Mecklenburg County area, near Charlotte.
The Matthews Police Department said 6-month-old Chi-Liam Cody Brown-Erickson and his mother, 30-year-old Tamara Jernel Brown, have been missing from the Gander Cove Lane area of Matthews since about 10: 00 p.m. Thursday.
Police reported Tamara Brown was arrested near Galleria Boulevard on Friday night for common law robbery and two counts of assault on a government official.
Prior to her arrest, police say she may be suffering from a mental health disability and was last seen walking in Uptown Charlotte around noon Friday.
Police say Chi-Liam Brown-Erickson was not with his mother when they arrested her Friday night at about 10: 00 p.m.
They do not know where the infant may be. Matthews Police say an Amber Alert has been issued for the child.
If you know where Chi-Liam Brown-Erickson is, you’re asked to call 911 or the Matthews Police Department immediately.
