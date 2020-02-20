[amber-alert-issued-for-fifteen-thirty-day-period-old-woman-missing-considering-the-fact-that-december-in-tennessee]

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tennessee — Have you viewed her?

The lookup is on after an Amber Inform was issued for a missing 15-month-outdated little one in Tennessee.

Investigators say Evelyn Mae Boswell has been lacking due to the fact late December 2019.

A sheriff’s spokesman in Sullivan County says she was not noted lacking until finally Tuesday, Feb. 18.

The spokesman states information of her disappearance are below investigation, such as why it took so prolonged to report Evelyn’s disappearance.

Evelyn is white and has blonde hair and blue eyes. She past seen sporting a pink tracksuit with pink footwear and a pink bow in her hair.

She is about two-ft tall and weights 28 lbs ., according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

“Suitable now, we are not guaranteed of her precise area. It could be any place from what we know. We have been conducting the investigation, and definitely we have been speaking to as lots of folks as we have come in get in touch with with that realized about the kid,” Captain Andy Seabolt with the Sullivan County Sheriffs Workplace advised WCYB.

“We have quite a few some others that we will be talking with as well, and we’ve also been getting some sales opportunities we’ve been following up on.”

Any individual with data concerning her whereabouts is urged to make contact with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Workplace at 423-279-7330 or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at one-800-TBI- Discover.