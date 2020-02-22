[Amber Alert update: TBI finds automobile in relationship with Evelyn Boswell disappearance, youngster nevertheless missing]

Juan Buitrago, The Tennessean Published eight: 20 a.m. CT Feb. 21, 2020 | Updated seven: 55 p.m. CT Feb. 21, 2020

Close Evelyn Mae Boswell was reportedly very last witnessed on December 26, 2019, the company reported. She was noted as a lacking boy or girl on February 18. Knoxville

Come across the most current facts about Evelyn Boswell’s disappearance below.

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has unveiled aspects relating to a car or truck carrying men and women who may well know the whereabouts of a missing Sullivan County toddler.

Officials located the automobile Friday evening, the TBI confirmed. The car or truck was situated in Wilkes County, North Carolina. The two persons authorities needed to talk with in connection with the case had been also found.

Officials explained two people today traveling in the gray 2007 BMW with front-finish damage have facts in the disappearance of Evelyn Boswell, in accordance to the TBI.

An Amber Notify was issued for the 15-month-previous female Wednesday evening.

Evelyn Mae Boswell was reportedly previous observed on Dec. 26, 2019, the company mentioned. She was claimed as a missing child on Feb. 18.

The Sullivan County sheriff, having said that, explained that the investigation has been total of unreliable details and that the child could possibly have in fact past been observed Dec. 10 or 11 with a babysitter.

Boswell is 2 toes tall and weighs 28 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was previous noticed sporting a pink tracksuit, pink footwear and a pink bow.

If you have observed Evelyn, please call the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7330 or the TBI at one-800-824-3463 (TBI-Locate).

UPDATE: The grey BMW has been positioned in Wilkes County, NC, together with the individuals authorities had been hoping to speak with. The investigation continues to be ongoing. Evelyn Boswell is still lacking. Remember to go on to share her photograph. Place her? Simply call one-800-TBI-Locate. #TNAMBERAlertpic.twitter.com/5hvZDb7iVD — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) February 22, 2020

