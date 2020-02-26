amber-inform-for-lacking-15-month-outdated-evelyn-boswell-leads-crews-to-north-carolina-pond

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. — A pond in North Carolina is now at the heart of the search for a lacking 15-thirty day period-previous lady.

Evelyn Mae Boswell was past viewed in December 2019, but she was not claimed missing right until February.

An Amber Inform is now active for the youthful girl. Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office environment explained investigators have adopted up on over 500 suggestions. At the moment, they are browsing a pond north of Wilkesboro, North Carolina.

Evelyn’s mom, Megan “Maggie” Boswell, 18, was charged Tuesday on a single depend of submitting a bogus report.

“Every single time we chat to her, her tale improvements,” Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy reported.

At minimum some of the information and facts she has given investigators has turned out to be false.

“We continue being dedicated and carry on to do all the things feasible to uncover out what occurred to Evelyn,” Cassidy mentioned. “Our most important worry right now is finding Evelyn.”

Megan Boswell was arrested and is getting held in the Sullivan County jail on a $25,000 bond.

Megan Boswell’s mom, Angela Boswell, is also in the very same Tennessee jail.

Angela Boswell and her boyfriend, William McCloud, ended up arrested final week in North Carolina on fugitive warrants unrelated to the toddler’s disappearance. Prior to she was returned to Tennessee, Boswell informed the judge she preferred to go dwelling and take care of the predicament with her granddaughter, information outlets claimed.

Angela Boswell, is becoming held on expenses of theft and violating probation in an earlier circumstance.

Court paperwork from Megan Boswell’s arraignment Wednesday accuse her of at first telling state investigators that Evelyn Mae was with the kid’s father, Ethan Perry. But he’s serving with the U.S. Military at Fort Polk, Louisiana, and did not have the lady, WJHL-Tv reported.

Megan Boswell later on said her mom took her daughter to a campground in Mendota, Virginia. Authorities then searched numerous campgrounds in that area and identified no sign of the female.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported McCloud and Angela Boswell are “considered to have info” relating to the girl’s whereabouts. The company also said that while the Amber Inform reported Evelyn Mae was very last witnessed Dec. 26, they cannot be sure of the day for the reason that of the mom and grandmother’s conflicting accounts.

Any one with information and facts on Evelyn’s whereabouts is urged to phone (800) TBI-Discover.

The Involved Push contributed to this report.