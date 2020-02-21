[Amber Inform update: TBI looking for auto in connection with Evelyn Boswell disappearance]

Juan Buitrago, The Tennessean Posted eight: 20 a.m. CT Feb. 21, 2020 | Up to date 8: 38 a.m. CT Feb. 21, 2020

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has introduced information pertaining to a auto carrying individuals who may know the whereabouts of a lacking Sullivan County toddler.

Officials say they have information and facts indicating that individuals touring in a grey 2007 BMW with Tennessee plate 3M96W9 and front-end damage have information in the disappearance of Evelyn Boswell, in accordance to the TBI.

An amber warn was issued for the 15-month-aged female Wednesday night.

Evelyn Mae Boswell was reportedly past viewed on December 26, 2019, the company stated. She was claimed as a missing little one on February 18.

UPDATE: We now have facts that suggests the individuals touring in a gray 2007 BMW with TN tag 3M9-6W9 have information relating to Evelyn Boswell’s whereabouts. Spot it? Connect with 1-800-TBI-Discover.#TNAMBERAlertpic.twitter.com/y2xl7KBY6M — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) February 21, 2020

Boswell is 2 toes tall and weighs 28 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was very last noticed donning a pink tracksuit, pink shoes and a pink bow.

If you have observed Evelyn, please connect with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Workplace at 423-279-7330 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-Come across.

