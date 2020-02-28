amber-notify-canceled-for-lacking-georgia-kids

UPDATE: The Amber Alert for the Gentry spouse and children has formally been canceled, according to Camden County Sheriff’s Workplace.

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. (WFLA) — Authorities out of Camden County, Georgia are asking the general public to be on the lookout for three children considered to be in “extreme threat.”

According to the Camden County Sheriff’s Business office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Marshall Aaron Gentry, a 26-12 months-aged white male, abducted a few youngsters on Wednesday.

The four had been last noticed in St. Mary’s, Georgia which is just north of the Florida border in a black 2019 Toyota Tundra, with Ga license plate #RTQ7135

Their course of journey is unknown.

The a few small children associated in this circumstance are:

Autumn Leann Gentry who is a white, 5-calendar year-previous girl

Meadow Lin Gentry who is a white, 6-year-previous girl

Cole Arron Gentry who is a white, 3-calendar year-aged boy.

If you have any info on the whereabouts of the a few small children you are questioned to call 911. The general public can also deliver information and facts to the Georgia Bureau of InvestigationsI idea-line at 1-800-597-Guidelines.