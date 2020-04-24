Amber Phillips of WaPo, makes news about isopropyl alcohol

Amber Phillips of the Washington Post was caught red-handed and spread fake news about the cost of isopropyl alcohol, a substance that can be used to remove coronavirus from surfaces.

On Thursday, the Trump administration and its medical experts revealed that isopropyl alcohol is quite effective in cleaning surfaces suspected of having been infected with the coronavirus. In a minute or so, the virus dies.

To any healthy person who is interested in saving lives, offering some hope, reducing infections, and informing Americans of this important finding, this is good news, the kind of news that a media outlet morally responsible and humane would like to share with the public.

Unfortunately, as we have learned from CNN Race Riots in 2014, we do not have a morally responsible or human media, but we have a sociopathic environment willing to destroy countless lives in pursuit of its extreme political agenda. left handed.

And so, instead of informing the public of a fairly common household product that could save their family’s lives, the amiable Amber Phillips chose to annihilate that glimmer of hope and “own” Trump by spreading the false news. that isopropyl alcohol is quite expensive – a whopping $ 2,375 !!

In other words, look at the horrible bad orange man who offers something that no one else can afford, something you can’t afford, so don’t even bother buying it to save your family.

Here is a screenshot of your tweet with the two most important items highlighted in red:

At the bottom, highlighted in red, and something Phillips hopes you don’t notice, is the price per ounce of liquid of just $ 0.34. I mean, wow, at this price per ounce, how can this wonderful household item cost $ 2,375 ???

The most important arrow, however, is on the left … Deliberately cut to Phillips’ tweet: what this Washington Post “reporter” didn’t want to come, what he intentionally hides from his readers as a means to deceive -intentionally, it’s a photo of a 55-gallon drum.

Yes, that’s right … As an example of how much this potentially life-saving chemical costs, a Washington Post reporter used the price of a 55-gallon drum without telling you it was the cost of a drum of 55 gallons. For no other reason than to be deceived and misinformed, the 55 gallon drum was cut.

I know this sounds incredible, impossible… No matter how horrible and bad the media is, there is no way anyone who identifies as a journalist can go so far as to spread a lie … Come on! This is ridiculous.

No, no. This is exactly what she did:

I thought you were dumb, but you’re lying. You took the picture out of the 55 gallon drum, which means you knew it was a lot. pic.twitter.com/DFLmJbbJ4z

– neontaster (@neontaster) April 23, 2020

And now, this scary woman has closed her Twitter account and, as the Washington Post has no ethical or unscrupulous rules, she still has work to do.

Oh, and just last month, I bought half a gallon of isopropyl alcohol, two 32-ounce bottles, for only 94 cents a share.

And if Amber Phillips’ name sounds familiar, it’s because she’s the same liar she claimed, even after the left-wing broker in the left-wing institution’s publication rejected the claim – which Trump called the coronavirus. a deception.

The media is evil and there is no lie that they do not tell.

Remember …

If a Washington Post journalist is willing to blatantly tell a blatant lie about something like this, imagine the lies the Post is spreading about things that really matter, about big things.

