[amber-rose-shares-epic-minute-hanging-out-w/-mariah-carey:-“one-is-gifted-+-the-other-a-person-is-a-h*e”]

Vixen Amber Rose satisfied a living legend. The well-liked blonde bombshell went on the internet this week to share an epic minute chilling along with R&B icon Mariah Carey.

Major Information: On Thursday, Muva Rose hit up her Instagram page with the priceless shot rocking a Playboy hoody and hanging out with MC.

Significant-Essential Particulars: Not too long ago, Rose went to her Instagram web page with a slideshow of epic moments reunited with ex-partner Wiz Khalifa and standing along with her latest bae Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards.

Hold out, There is Extra: A number of nights prior, Amber addressed any individual and every person acquiring difficulties with a new head tattoo in honor of her sons.

Right before You Go: In mid-February 2020, Rose shared pictures of herself donning the new tattoos of her sons’ names.