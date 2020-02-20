[Amber Warn: 15-month-previous Evelyn Mae Boswell lacking from Sullivan County]

Shut

KNOXVILLE – A 15-thirty day period-previous lady is lacking from Sullivan County, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Wednesday night.

Evelyn Mae Boswell was reportedly last observed on December 26, 2019, the agency claimed. She was reported as a lacking baby on February 18.

Boswell is 2 feet tall and weighs 28 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last viewed putting on a pink tracksuit, pink shoes and a pink bow.

If you have seen Evelyn, be sure to connect with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7330 or the TBI at one-800-TBI-Obtain.

Go through or Share this story: https://www.knoxnews.com/tale/news/crime/2020/02/19/amber-warn-evelyn-mae-boswell-missing-sullivan-county-tn/4814540002/