AMBER Warn issued for 8-yr-previous Texas girl and her mom

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — An Amber Warn has been issued for a lacking 8-calendar year-outdated girl and her mother from New Braunfels.

In accordance to the New Braunfels Law enforcement Department, Kiley Diaz was final seen at 9 p.m. Friday. Officers ended up termed to the 500 block of Starling Creek to guide Baby Protective Providers with the removing of a child from a household.

Diaz’s mom, Alyssa Lopez, 29, allegedly turned upset with CPS officers and locked them out. She then fled the household out the again doorway with Kylie, according to NBPD. Witnesses say they saw the two get into a black four-doorway pickup truck.

New Braunfels police say because of to the situation close to the incident they believe Diaz is in instant threat.

The pickup truck has been found, and it has been identified that the car and its driver are not concerned in the situation, law enforcement added.

Diaz is said to be about 4 ft tall and all-around 50 to 60 lbs .. She has wavy brown hair that falls earlier her shoulders and was previous found carrying mickey mouse pajamas.

Lopez is mentioned to be about 5 ft 5 inches tall and all around 125 lbs. She has darkish brown hair, brown eyes, a sleeve tattoo showcasing a sunflower and was previous witnessed sporting black exercise shorts and a black t-shirt with white producing.

Police say the pickup truck was last seen heading south on Interstate Highway 35. Authorities say the two could be heading toward Pearsall or maybe out of state, to California or Washington.

Any one with info on the whereabouts of the missing woman or her mother is inspired to call 911 or call the New Braunfels Law enforcement Department at 830-221-4100.