AMC Theaters, Gift Shops Closing All 1,173 Theaters Due to a Coronavirus Threat

AMC Theaters and Regal Cinemas are making the unprecedented move to close all theaters beginning Tuesday in a precautionary effort to combat coronavirus spread. The companies represent the nation’s largest and largest theaters, respectively, with 1,173 theaters combined.

Its gorgeous decisions will keep the billion-dollar U.S. exhibition industry from stalling. As reported, AMC will close its cinemas for at least six to 12 weeks, while Regal announced on Twitter that its theaters will be closed “until further notice.”

Regal announces the closing of all theater locations beginning Tuesday, March 17, 2020, as a precaution in the midst of current circumstances. All theaters will be closed until further notice. Please try again soon. We look forward to serving you again as soon as possible.

– Gift (@RegalMovies) March 16, 2020

AMC to close U.S. chain for 6 to 12 weeks for coronavirus issues https://t.co/fh4UnZqvWz pic.twitter.com/w99SeBGl1w

– Hollywood Deadline (@DEADLINE) March 17, 2020

The general closure comes after federal health officials said Monday that Americans should avoid public meetings of more than 10 people and refrain from unnecessary social gatherings. Other movie theaters that have announced the closures are Alamo Drafthouse and Landmark Theaters.

Guests, colleagues and friends … thank you and good luck. See you soon. https://t.co/RHk5E71arm pic.twitter.com/u8s4Ds4Eh2

– Alamo Drafthouse (@alamodrafthouse) March 17, 2020

All #LandmarkTheatres are temporarily closed starting tonight. This decision allows our staff to stay home during this critical period.

We will constantly evaluate the best way to keep track of all of our locations. Thank you for your fidelity.

– Landmark Theaters (@LandmarkLTC) March 16, 2020

Before announcing its closures, AMC and Regal instituted measures of social distance by limiting ticket sales to 50 percent of the capacity for filmmakers to have more seating space between them. inflation.

Last year, the national box office brought in about $ 11.4 billion.

Several blockchain successes in Hollywood have already been postponed due to the global coronavirus pandemic, including the Disney live-action Mulan; No Time to Die, the latest James Bond movie; F9, or Fast & Furious 9; A Quiet Place 2; and Peter Rabbit 2.

AMC and Regal’s decision to close their doors is almost certain that Disney will postpone the release of the Marvel Black Widow superhero movie, which opens on May 1, although it has not yet been made. no ads.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Do you have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com