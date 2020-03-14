AMC theaters reduce 50% of screening capacity to stimulate “social distance”.

NEW YORK (AP) – Movie theaters have long been a refuge in times of war and recession. Its screens have flickered almost non-stop over the past century. But coronavirus presents a rare case and acute crisis for a medium already threatened by the advent of streaming services.

With a few exceptions, movie theaters throughout North America remain open, while Broadway theaters, sports venues and museums close their doors to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

While most Hollywood studios have canceled most of their upcoming films, this weekend a list of new releases and awards is rolling out. Larger chains work, though some theaters take unusual precautions.

To counteract the coronavirus’s spread, Alamo Drafthouse institutes “seat separation” policies, along with additional theater cleanup between shows. The theater chain is asking each group of filmmakers to leave empty seats on their sides, a move promoted by Northern Ireland’s biggest exhibitor, Omniplex. The World Health Organization has suggested keeping a distance between three people.

Theaters are also adjusting to bans on large gatherings, in some cases closing larger theaters or limiting the maximum number of screen ticket buyers.

AMC Theatres and Regal Cinemas, the country’s two largest chains, stated on Friday that they would not fill their theaters by more than 50%. AMC said it would begin the policy on Saturday and maintain it until the end of April to help ease social distance. In larger audiences, the chain will no longer sell more than 250 tickets for a performance.

Bans against large crowds vary across the country and change rapidly, forcing different strategies on cinemas in various parts of the country. The California ban bans more than 250 people in one space. Meetings limits in New York are 500. Ohio places its number at 100. More states are likely to have more bans in the near future, as governments work to restrict the transmission of the virus.

The place where movie theaters fit in with the increasing setback is not as clear as in some cases. Movie theaters can be IMAX screens that host masses or theaters of art houses that are no bigger than a restaurant. In New York, movie theaters at the Lincoln Center, MoMA and Jacob Burns Film Center in Westchester have closed. However, theaters around hot spots such as Seattle, Washington and New Rochelle, New York, have continued to operate, including a Regal Theater in New Rochelle.

In many parts of the world, theaters have already closed. China, the world’s second largest movie market, closed its theaters more than a month ago. More recently, Italy, India, Greece, Poland, Lebanon and Kuwait have followed suit. On Friday, Europe extended the movie blackout to most theaters in Spain and Germany, as well as to Denmark and Norway.

In recent days, major studios have remodeled most of the March and April releases, including “No Time to Die”, “Mulan”, “A Quiet Place Part II” and even some summer releases. like the start of “Fast and Furious”. “F9.”

But this weekend’s films were undetected, including the “Bloodshot” releases, and Sony Pictures’ adaptation of Vin Diesel; Lionsgate’s Christian Romance “I Still Believe”; and the Blumhouse horror satire “The Hunt.” Marketing budgets often outweigh the production costs of current films. Once a movie’s promotion budget is spent, recovery is costly.

“If you ask me if I had a crystal ball, is this a good time to release a movie? The answer is no,” Jason Blum, “The Hunt,” said in an interview last week. “But there is no way you can reverse this because you have spent the media and you have to push through.”

And the filmmakers continue to appear, albeit in smaller numbers. Last weekend’s national box office, though lower than expected, rose slightly from the previous weekend. This weekend will be a different story, after widespread closures in public life and a growing understanding of the pandemic threat.

Still, hundreds of thousands of Americans went to the cinema on Thursday. Pixar’s release “Onward” on Thursday topped $ 1.9 million in all American theaters; “Bloodshot” opens with $ 1.2 million on Thursday shows; “The Invisible Man” earned $ 1.1 million

This weekend, however, theaters, if left open, may be hungry for movies. The only extended release yet to come in the coming weeks is the Trolls Worldwide Tour on April 10, Easter weekend. These movements came about with the halt to most live action productions and theme parks.

Jeff Bock, a media analyst for Relationships Exhibitors, acknowledges that big chains have a difficult decision to make, due to the varying levels of coronavirus fears across the United States, but he suspects theaters will be closing down after. week.

“It practically sends the message: Hollywood is closing down,” Bock said, citing the deleted release schedule. “The writing is on the wall. And there could be a worse time in the industry. Already in a battle for eyeballs with streaming services. In the foreseeable future, broadcasting will be a king. “

Most chains have sought to assure filmmakers that their theaters, seats and concession areas are being cleaned regularly and regularly. Cineplex, Canada’s largest chain, said it was using improved cleaning methods. In a results report on Thursday, Mooky Greidinger, CEO of Cineworld, corporate owner of Regal, said the virus had not affected his business “to a significant extent.”

“Of course I am aware of the fact that events can develop adversely very quickly and change this position in the short term,” said Greidinger, “but I remain confident that the crisis will ultimately happen and that the film industry it will continue to play an important part in fun, laughter, happiness and joy for millions of movie fans, as it did more than a century ago. “

For most people, the new coronavirus only causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious diseases, including pneumonia. The World Health Organization urges people to wash their hands frequently and thoroughly and to maintain social distance.