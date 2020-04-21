AMD today announced two new budget third-gen Raisin processors, the 100Rizen 3 3100 and the 120Rizen 3 3300X. This is the first mainstream Zen 2 CPU we’ve seen from the Red team and much cheaper than the current Value Champion, the R200 Ryzen 5 3600.

Despite the low cost, these new Raizen 3 chips offer SMT (simultaneous multithreading) for the first time, allowing four physical cores in each CPU to handle up to eight threads in parallel. These chips should give it a leg up in producing a lot of content and some gaming workloads compared to their four-thread predecessor (and Intel’s six-thread Core i5 9400).

Notice how AMD’s full Zen 2 line-up currently looks (note that the 3000-series two APUs, the Ryzen 3200G and 3400G, were excluded because of the Zen 2).

AMD model

Cores / Threads

TDP

Base / Boost

Cache

Price

Raisin 93950X

16/32

105 W.

3.5GHz / 4.7GHz

73 MB

General Chat Chat Lounge 749

Raisin 93900X

12/24

105 W.

3.8GHz / 4.6GHz

70 MB

General Chat Chat Lounge 499

Raison 7 3800X

8/16

105 W.

3.9GHz / 4.5GHz

36 MB

General Chat Chat Lounge 399

Raison 7 3700X

8/16

65 W.

3.6GHz / 4.4GHz

36 MB

General Chat Chat Lounge 329

Raison 5 3600X

6/12

95 W.

3.8GHz / 4.4GHz

35 MB

9249

Raisin 5 3600

6/12

65 W.

3.6GHz / 4.2GHz

35 MB

General Chat Chat Lounge 200

Raison 3 3300X

4/8

65 W.

3.8GHz / 4.3GHz

18 MB

General Chat Chat Lounge 120

Raison 3 3100

4/8

65 W.

3.6GHz / 3.9GHz

18 MB

General Chat Chat Lounge 99

Note that newer CPUs work with a 65W TDP, such as the Ryzen 5 3600 and Ryzen 7 3700X, and should probably come with the same Brath Stealth cooler. The size of the cache is also remarkable, combining L2 and L3 caches for 182 MB capacity. It’s roughly half of the Ryzen 5 3600, but larger than the Core i39100 which boasts just 7MB.

“PCIe 4.0.० is ready.”

AMD has not released any concrete figures for gaming performance, but cites a frame-rate advantage of 20 percent for the Ryzen 3 3100 compared to the Intel Core i9100, in which the test is performed in 1080p and higher quality settings. Category of titles from CS: GO and Civilization 6 Shadow of the Assassin Creed Odyssey and Tomb Raider. AMD’s statistics show a percentage performance gain for Raisin 31१०० against Core II ००० 009 in apps like Adobe Premiere, DaVinci Resolve and Cinebench.

If the performance is good with these figures, these Ryzen 3 CPUs can be great options for system builders in a budget. AMD’s other Zen2 processors were much faster than their predecessors in both single-threaded and multi-threaded workloads, so similarly significant jumps in performance are not beyond the scope of possibility.

New Ryzen 3 processors will be rolling out worldwide in May, with AMD listing the May 21 date for widespread availability. However, the current human malware scenario may mean that the rollout of this processor is more gradual than ever; Your mileage may vary.

AMD also announced a new chipset, the B550, in the same press release. Motherboards using the B550 chipset will support third-gen Ryzen processors as you would expect, and AMD (or indeed any chip-maker) supporting PCI General will be the first budget boards. This should make these motherboards more future. This is more proof than anything Intel is currently offering and supports the NVM drives that are currently available, which allows PCI 3.0… There is nothing more in the press release regarding the B550’s capabilities, but you should learn more later this year, the first B550 motherboards to arrive from June 16th.

If you are interested in building a new system, especially at the budget end, it would be best to wait to see how these new CPUs and motherboards are performing. We’re definitely looking forward to putting them in the ringer and seeing how they handle another round of Crisis 3 – so stay tuned.