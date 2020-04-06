AMD Drops StoreMI software; Development of new software for the end of this quarter

Earlier this month, AMD quietly abandoned the company’s distribution and support for the company’s StoreMI software in the blink of an eye. The technology, launched in 2018, was AMD’s response to Apple’s Fusion Drive and other hybrid drive programs that allow you to combine an SSD and HDD into a single logical volume. However, it appears that AMD has decided to take a different direction with its hybrid driving efforts, as the company has abandoned the software in favor of another program which is expected to be launched this quarter.

In a product change notice posted on their website last month (but only recently noticed), AMD announced that it would discontinue distribution and support for the StoreMI software. The software itself would continue to operate, but as of March 31, but AMD would not provide the means for any new installations after that date, nor would it provide support.

A relatively clean break like this is quite rare for most CPU vendor software, but given what we know about StoreMI, it’s not too surprising. StoreMi was born from an existing relationship between AMD and Enmotus, a software developer who had already created their similar FuzeDrive software that AMD, for a time, recommended for use with their systems. So although it is ultimately an internal matter for AMD, it appears that the company has decided to end its relationship with Enmotus, which would mean that AMD would no longer have the rights to distribute the software.

In its place, the PCA reveals that the company is “focusing (internal) its internal development resources on a replacement solution,” which is expected to be released this quarter. The fact that AMD is explicitly noticing the use of “internal” resources, in turn, strongly suggests that whatever the company is working on is an internal solution rather than a licensed solution such as StoreMi. This means that AMD supposedly started from scratch here, but it would also be much cleaner than the property and all the associated problems that ensue (StoreMi notoriously only allowed SSD partitions up to 256 GB, in order not to compromise Enmotus’ commercial software ).

However, barring any delays, we should see the fruits of AMD’s software efforts over the next two months.

Source: AMD (via Guru3D)