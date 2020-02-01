Amelie Bea Smith will replace Harley Bird as the new voice of & # 39; Peppa Pig & # 39; – Up News info

% MINIFYHTML4e0925c6caf6337e9d4e149feea1e1a011%

Amelie Bea Smith, 9, is confirmed as a new voice of children’s favorite on television since Harley Bird, 18, resigned after 13 years.

Harley bird, the voice behind children’s favorite television “Peppa Pig“, withdraws from office after 13 years.

The 18-year-old began to express the pig’s cartoon when she was only five years old, but is ready to be replaced by a nine-year-old girl. Amelie Bea Smith, who becomes the fourth actress who takes on the character.

Bird, who won a BAFTA for the role in 2011 and performed songs for the recent ‘Peppa Pig My first album“Release, he said,” Becoming the voice of Peppa Pig at the age of five was the start of an incredible journey and I will never forget my time in the show. ”

He added that his co-stars in the show had “become a family” and given him “unforgettable memories,” and added that he “wanted to start the next chapter” and Smith “good luck” in the newspaper wished.

The co-creators of “Peppa Pig”, Neville Astley and Mark Baker, said: “Like our oldest Peppa, Harley’s award-winning contribution to the program has been huge over the last 13 years, making it an important part of Peppa’s success. Pig. ” .

Smith, who follows Bird, Lily Snowden-FineY Cecily Bloom as Peppa Pig’s fourth voice actress, she debuted on paper on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2020.