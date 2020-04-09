America boarded a cruise ship; Taiwan challenged APology

Here are more about Asia about coronavirus infection:

Police ready security forces to attack a coryavirus-infected cruise ship and seize his black box in Port Kembla, Australia Photo: NEW SOUTH WALES POLICE / Nathan Patterson

US police have raided coronavirus-trained Ruby Princess and secured her black box, seeking a criminal conviction after tens of thousands were allowed to fly to Sydney and 15 were detained. years after illness.

Police put police and police on board at Port Kembla, some 80 miles (50 miles) south of Sydney, on Friday, New South Wales police said.

President Tsai Ing-wen listens to a soldier during a visit to a military base in Tainan Photo: AFP / Sam Yeh

Taiwan appealed from the top official of the World Health Organization after he accused the island government of conducting personal attacks on him and his district’s response to the attacks. coronavirus infection.

A woman looks out of her pocket as firefighters and psychiatrists strike a path in Yangon Photo: AFP / Ye Aung THU

Relations between the WHO and Taiwan have changed dramatically since the onset of the disease, with health practitioners praising Taiwan for its response to the disease.

Taiwan was able to secure a spotlight at the WHO annual meeting, but diplomatic pressure from Beijing in recent years has pushed the island away from numerous international conferences.

A man wearing a mask was standing in the road in the Chinatown area of ​​Yokohama Photo: AFP / Philip FONG

The Asian market was hit hard on Friday following a strong Wall Street day that sellers believe coronavirus risk could be at its peak, despite the availability of earn money in the hope that new manufacturers will accept the cut.

Medicine from Jilin Province in tears before leaving work at Tianhe Station in Wuhan Photo: AFP / Hector RETAMAL

Cases against large numbers of Rohingya Muslims were detained after fleeing Rakhine kidnapping of refugees in the country, fearing a possible end in death of coronavirus in local prisons.

The Australia and New Zealand Police will stop home separators from next Tuesday’s Photo: AFP / William WEST

A 750,000-year-old Rohingya military coup was launched in Bangladesh. People living in Rakhine living under stable conditions with access to health care and education cannot move independently of Amnesty International’s so-called “apartheid” standards.

Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea have announced that they will increase their holdings after the Japanese government this week declared a state of emergency during the month to cut the inflation rate. do not.

Tickets to the 30 million music festivals have been launched each year, for the first to open again this month.

The Chinese city of Suifenhe, northwest of Heilongjiang, is seen as slowing down on coronavirus cases issued from Russia today, building a temporary hospital to care for its victims.

The hospital will offer more than 600 beds and is expected to be completed by April 11. The city, on the Russian border, is holding residents under lock and closing the border.

Hundreds of police in Australia and New Zealand were mobilized to shut down holidaymakers for arriving at beaches, resorts and vacation homes late last Friday, the agency said. it is usually one of the biggest tourist destinations of the year.

“You can’t rent a vacation home, you can’t rent an Airbnb, you can’t camp, you can’t travel without it, you can’t fish,” he said. former Victoria Police Secretary Lisa Neville.

“This should cut a lot around Easter.”

. (tagToTranslate) asia