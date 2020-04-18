America has already suffered a huge loss. In this way, we can learn to cope with the deaths caused by the coronavirus. – News – The Palm Beach Post

During World War II, 407,317 Americans died in the fight for global democracy. The dead were proclaimed the representatives of the greatest generation, and were honored in books, movies, and memories.

The Vietnam War claimed 58,220 people in a bitter struggle that divided the nation. Heroic tributes escaped both the dead and the family as the new generation developed a deep skeptical realm.

And on September 11, 2001, 2,977 people were killed by terrorists when the country was seized in horror. Strict control measures were taken when the army plunged into war in Afghanistan and Iraq, which have lasted for the better part of two decades.

The United States has suffered horrific death tolls throughout history, from one-day cataclysms to wars and pandemics, such as the 1918 Spanish flu that killed a staggering 675,000 Americans. Another 116,151 died in the same years while fighting in World War I.

Each wave of death brought unprecedented social change. Historians expect the outbreak of the coronavirus to be the difference, although their exact nature is still difficult to know. The recent death of COVID-19 and how Americans assess the government’s response to the virus will certainly color how we look back at this crisis.

Is this the second moment of World War II when a nation rejoices in its united efforts to conquer a common enemy, or is another Vietnam a dead end in discussing with its citizens whether the actions of leaders lead to unnecessary deaths and suffering?

“If it starts to look like this situation has been beaten and leaders have failed us, leading to more deaths than needed, the potential is greater for a national upheaval,” says Mark Atwood Lawrence, a Texas Atlantic historian and Vietnam War researcher. Austin.

Since the first U.S. coronavirus death was reported in Seattle on Feb. 29, more than 33,000 people – about one-fifth of the world’s tolls – have been lost to COVID-19, a respiratory disease caused by the pathogen.

Coronavirus deaths may soon be the same as warU.S. The deaths of COVID-19 are approaching the number of victims of major wars. Civil Wars * 1861-65 Spanish flu 1918World War 1941-45World War 1914-18West of Vietnam 1964-75 Korean War 1951-53COVID-19 ** Wars in Iraq and Afghanistan 2001-20S.11.11, 2001Hurricane Katrina The Oklahoma City bombings 1995750 000675 000407,317116,15158,22036,57433,2886,7462,9771,833168 * – Scientific research in 2012 updated deaths to 750,000, but some sources mention 620,000 deaths; ** – from 17 April; SOURCE USA TODAY reporting and research; Johns Hopkins University; Disease control and prevention centers; American Battlefield Trust; Congressional Research Service; The National Archives; Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum; September 11 Memorial & Museum; CHART George Petras / USA TODAY

While my national self-quarantine seems to help the outbreak break out, the gloomy gauge is still ticking. For those who have lost a loved one, pain is present everywhere. For others, the sober images provide a window into the lost, coffins placed on Hart Island in New York, in white body bags in an empty room at Sinai-Grace Hospital in Detroit.

The original models predict as many as 2.2 million Americans will die from the coronavirus if social distance measures are not taken. The number dropped to hundreds of thousands as states introduced various home-based measures from imposing fines on offenders to claiming simple personal liability. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s expert on actual communicable diseases, says the maximum number of deaths could be 60,000.

The latest statistics from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that in 2017, 647,457 Americans died of heart disease, 599,108 died of cancer, 169,963 accidents (nearly 40,000 from cars), 146,383 strokes, 83,564 of diabetes, and 55,672 of influenza or pneumonia.

While keeping the number of coronavirus casualties at 60,000 is considered a victory for some, the sheer number of casualties achieved in months, equivalent to 11 years of fighting in Vietnam, leaves a lasting scar, says Hougston historian and author Douglas Brinkley. University of Rice.

“This is a seismic event in U.S. history that will be remembered for generations to come. The death toll will be remembered more than the financial sorrows,” says Brinkley, who predicts the monuments will be able to honor doctors and nurses who died helping people if not the virus victims themselves.

Brinkley says this loss may be felt even more strongly across the country than the Deaths caused by post-World War II conflicts or tragedies such as 9/11 or Katrina’s Hurricanes, which killed 1,833 people in 2005. Cause: to experience a shared globality.

“The scale alone of COVID-19 matters,” he says. “We’re not talking about an isolated area or a city that has suffered. This has taken over the country and given everyone a huge timeout to deal with an unwanted reality.”

Part of what has to come from all national lawsuits where life is lost is a story that most of the country can agree on, says Carolyn Marvin, professor emeritus at the Annenberg School of Communication at the University of Pennsylvania and author of The Blood Sacrifice and the Nation. : Totem rituals and the flag. “

This critical collective story allows people to understand the sacrifices and get something from the experience, he says. But with the United States bitterly divided along political lines, it is possible that the single COVID-19 report will not come together quickly or perhaps at all.

“If that happens,” Marvin says, “then we have lost the opportunity to better understand ourselves as a country capable of coming together as a stronger cohesive group.”

1918 The Spanish flu strikes mostly young people

Previous major losses in U.S. history provoked a variety of reactions.

The Civil War, which received 750,000 people between 1861 and 1865, ended slavery and brought about a fundamental transformation of a nation that was in danger of sinking on the basis of its differences.

In 1918, there were fewer people in the nation, so technology was not connected to it as it is today. This means that a devastating Spanish flu pandemic took its toll city by city, some suffering greatly and others less. Mainly what caught the public’s attention was the blatant nature of the disease, says “The Biggest Flu: The Story of the Worst Pandemic in History,” by John M. Barry.

“It wasn’t so much about the number as how people died. Some turned dark blue within 24 hours due to a lack of oxygen, some bleeding from the eyes and ears and 28 years was the peak age of death.” Barry says.

The great lesson about the epidemic that can be applied today is the devastating second wave of flu deaths in Spain that hit after the country’s premature reopening, with the virus spreading more.

“If we can keep the death toll at 60,000, it would be a victory, but that includes keeping our current measures in May,” he says.

World War II killed nearly half a million Americans, but because the end result was a victory over fascism, those Deaths were lioned, says historian Brinkley. Not only that, but the entire nation revealed its achievements in a collective sense.

“That event was so expensive for life, but it also gave a sense of American exceptionalism and the ability to do for ism,” he says.

In fact, just as the horrors of the Spanish flu and World War I followed in the Roaring ’20s, a period of fiscal wealth and cultural renaissance, the years after World War II were marked by both baby and economic rise, dying as heroes who helped the director in better times.

Although so far COVID-19 has “pulled back the veil of Oz and exposed a nation that is not ready for a medical crisis,” Brinkley hopes that the resulting Deaths will not come in vain, but will instead lead to a re-dedication to scientific discipline and national preparedness for future pandemics. .

The Vietnam War most likely represents an example of a large number of Americans dying for a cause that did not win a profit because the United States withdrew from Vietnam only to let the communist regime, which it had fought at costly cost, take responsibility.

The war, which lasted from 1964 to 1975, was a major turning point in the court of public opinion. It happened when CBS anchor Walter Cronkite said in a 1968 broadcast that he believed the war was at a dead end at its best. Weeks later, President Lyndon Johnson found that he had lost public support and refused to apply for re-election.

Historian historian Lawrence hopes that our tragedy of the coronavirus will repeat the Vietnam conflict “in the sense that it could produce a close debate on the role of government in our lives. Where I think future presidential debates are full.”

COVID-19 changes the United States ‘deeply’

When it comes to national nervous system shocks, few events had more than 9/11 events that, like COVID-19, had the greatest impact on New York.

But the pandemic “has already and will have had a profound effect on us for a much longer period of time due to deaths and economic repercussions,” says Joseph Margulies, a professor at Cornell Law School and author of What Changed. When all changed: 9/11 and the creation of a national identity. “

Margulies says that while 9/11 “gave a strong feeling of falling from the sky on a cloud-free Tuesday morning,” the way COVID-19 has progressed gradually and nationally means that “we are still beginning to figure out what this all means and it can take time . ”

In some ways, it could be argued that the number of deaths in a tragedy does not matter simply because the unexpected loss of even one American life can have the same effect as by thousands. Consider the attack that conquered the nation after the Boston Marathon bombing, when three people were killed.

Instead, any deadly event is paramount, it’s just sharing a sense of loss and sadness, says Kari Watkins, director general of the Oklahoma City National Monument and Museum.

“This virus is today’s terrorist attack against all of us, so if I lost my father or friend on September 11th or to Oklahoma City or COVID-19, the loss is the same,” Watkins says. “The victim is the same.”

Twenty-five years ago, on April 19, a bomb placed by Timothy McVeigh in a truck tore through a federal building in Oklahoma City and killed 128. The dead included children in kindergarten. The nation rolled, domestic terrorism entered the center, and government buildings were wrapped in protective monoliths.

Watkins has planned a large Sunday commemorative event that will include both dignitaries and victims. Because of the outbreak, it is cut and straightened.

However, according to him, he was not mistaken in the task which marked that dark day in 1995.

“Whenever we go through these national tragedies, people need to be able to rebuild their lives and move on,” Watkins says. “So many are dying now, but we have to do the best of the worst. We may take a step together, and perhaps there are mistakes on both sides of the political corridor. But we should all work together for America now. “

Follow the US National Correspondent TODAY Marco della Cava: @marcodellacava