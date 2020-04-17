“America has become a little more sinister now that it has been hijacked by Trump”

T.here is a painfully reflected moment on “Song For Our Daughter”, the main track of Laura Marling’s exclusive new album. “Taking advice from the old bald hole / you ask yourself, “Did I want this at all?“She sings sadly about some of the tricky situations that many of us find ourselves in – not least Marling herself.

Given that the folk singer has been in the spotlight since the age of 17, this line takes on a deep personal meaning for her. “It’s essentially a letter from my younger one,” she explains. “I think it’s part of the human condition to aspire to a teacher, and I wish someone had ordered me to say ‘or’ when I felt uncomfortable.”

Is that what she feels she didn’t do when she was younger? “Definitely,” says Marling. “I do not regret it, but I have already accumulated a life experience that informed how to behave.”

Of course, nothing can prepare any of us for the present situation: we are two weeks in self-isolation caused by coronavirus when NME calls Marling to her home in north London. Everyone copes in their own way, and one of our main musical talents is gardening and dogs.

“I’ve never been home long enough to raise a dog and have a dog, and now I want it all,” she muses, considering the potential benefits of being a large-scale review in the foreseeable future. “I send out emails to the adoption agencies. I’ll take whatever I want, but a pet is a pooch with a missing leg, “she says.” I want a dog with a story. “

You know, history is what Laura Marling does best. Her lyric and emotionally devastating lyrics have been intriguing and fascinating for over a decade; To date, there have been three Mercury Award nominations and four top five albums. Three days after she turned 18, she made her famous debut “Sorry, I Can’t Swim.” Now, a couple of months from her 30th birthday, her glorious seventh. “Song for Our Daughter” has been recognized as a five-star review in all directions NME declaring it an “absolute triumph”.

Although written and recorded long before the worldwide pandemic, it soothes the panacea in troubled times. The record sees Marling playing the pop tune more than ever before, without losing its uniqueness. “It’s still not a big threat to become mainstream … or successful!” she says – totally wrong, I might add – with a laugh. “But I guess it’s more poppy for me.”

Initially, Marling was intended for an August album, but it swayed the panic industry trend – countless release dates were pushed back by COVID-19 – and pulled it forward: “I just decided to do it 10 days ago. It’s so crazy. that I’m forever sitting on an album that hasn’t been released yet. It’s such a long process because you want to give people time to get it right. People want to do a good job, but I like to get out when they’re done. “

In addition to offering fans much-needed distraction during the current climate of uncertainty, the release of the record also gave Marling some emphasis, along with the guitars she runs on Instagram. In them she leads fans on her best list, as well as on some of her new songs.

“They take a lot more preparation than I thought!” she explains. “But in a good way. I have to remember how to enjoy being a beginner, and it really helped with my own guitar playing.” When the “wine time” is over, trying to creep everything out before. “I tried to keep it at 7pm,” she explains. “But it gets tough …”

‘SOng for Our Daughter ended last December, and Marling originally planned a major solo tour of the UK and the US – this week she would be in New York and Chicago. “I was really excited to wait and play all these new songs,” she says, adding to the album’s early release, “I thought it would be nice for people to hear the songs I wanted to play.”

At 36 minutes and 10 tracks, “Song For Our Daughter” is her shortest or textured album. Johnny Mitchell’s (Alexander’s) vibrant and windy acoustic guitar is present there, as well as the layered folk rock of Crosby, Steals and Nash (“The Strange Girl”) and even the stunning simplicity of Paul McCartney (“For You”).

About the latter, she says, “I listened to Jenny Ren.” This is from Paul McCartney’s 2005 album (“Chaos and Backyard Creation”) you wouldn’t think twice – not to be harsh – but this is a very amazingly beautiful song. Suddenly, I realized that there was a whole catalog that I wasn’t paying attention to, and it was full of these beautiful songs. I never thought he was bad, but of course I didn’t notice him. “

This time around, Marling went into production almost as fully as she did in the 2015 full-length self-titled short film, creating luxurious arrangements in a studio she built in her basement last year. “I indulged in a bit more splendor than before,” she says. “Lots of backing vocals and beautiful, beautiful stringed strings.”

“The worst thing you can do is take away someone’s innocence”

Lyrically, “A Song for Our Daughter” is a strong thing. There are heartfelt love songs and deft ballads, but the aforementioned composition is really deep. Allegedly the message of the next generation, the headline references a fictional, fictional figure of a daughter – at 30, Marling is aware that she can be a mom now – and “all the nonsense she can tell“This is an attempt to provide those younger than her with the knowledge and strength that Marling wants her to tap into their age.”

“I think the worst thing you can do to someone is to rob them of their innocence, which means they have a sense of security,” she explains. “And I think it’s a fairly common experience in our culture.”

Marling, however, is deeply impressed by certain members of the new generation. “I meet young performers who have this incredible sense of boundaries, self-worth and arrogance,” she says, delighted by those in their twenties who seem to be moving into the music industry with such ease and confidence that she once longed for.

Phoebe Bridges is such music. “She’s so supportive – I just found her unusual,” says Marling, who was desperate to hear the LA Punisher’s second Punisher album, set for June. “I met her a couple of years ago when she was in London. The craft of her stories is so brilliant that she is just a brilliant human being.”

I doIt’s been a little over three years since Marling exposed the seminal feminine look of Semper Femina, where she sang love and admiration for women, receiving her first Grammy nomination for Best People’s Album. Even with the early release of “Song For Our Daughter,” it’s the longest Marling ever performed between solo recordings. It did not go into any grand plan; it was just a case of life interfering.

At first there was a move back to the UK after years spent in Los Angeles, admiring the California style of yoga and tarot. “I missed England,” she admits. “I felt like my time in Los Angeles was over. I kept my place there and went back and forth, and then felt that all I had to do was take my time and set up a new certificate – I was done. and now I could go back. “

In London, with her middle sister and boyfriend – her older sister and niece live right outside – Laura Marling’s love affair with America met, not least after the country’s 45th president leapt to power: “She lost her secret and become a little more sinister now that it’s a thrill for Trump. “

“I didn’t notice Paul McCartney’s beautifully beautiful solo songs”

However, it will always be borrowed from the country’s rich musical heritage and has been especially attracted since the late 1960s and early 1970s. Today, she pays tribute to the recently performed songwriter John Prin, revealing his awkward obsession with space king of the country Graham Parsons and recommending soul folk artist Jim Ford.

Still, Marling is well and truly settled in the UK by creating an experimental LUMP duet with Mike Lindsay from Tunng Electronic Folk Act (they will make their self-titled debut in 2018 and will be out next year) and – in complete change of pace – has started a two-year master’s degree in psychoanalysis.

When most of her peers went to university and figured out how many Jägerbombs they could drown before pumping their bellies, Marling collected her second Mercury Prize nomination in 2010, “I say I can,” and won the British Award for Best Solo Woman the following year artists. However, she does not feel that she has missed the rites of passage that hold British universal mittens in your teens.

“I’m really grateful I didn’t do that in my youth,” she says. “I mean, what would I be teaching then? I didn’t even think I was interested. But now I’m really committed to the topic, and it’s really fun.”

However, it must be strange to enter the world of academic sciences at a relatively late stage and as a prominent figure in variety culture. Has anyone on her course recognized her? “Nobody shits!” says Marling. “But the strange impression is being thrown into this social environment. I would not say that I am not ashamed of myself – not like I was in my youth – but I was surprised by how difficult it was for me to approach people.”

Although it deals with the disadvantages of the human condition, the course is more theory-based than practical (you won’t be sitting on Dr. Marling’s couch, telling her weird dreams about your father, quickly). And since “The Song for Our Daughter” was mostly written before her course began, you also won’t hear much Freudian theory – it indicates she will be coming in the next LUMP entry. It is also interesting that the title track for “Songs for Our Daughter” was written immediately after the release of “Semper Femina” in 2017.

“This one came out pretty fast – there are always good ones; they just fall out,” says Marling. “My boyfriend who lives with me is also music, and he played that chord sequence over and over. Eventually, I was consumed by her closeness, and when I wrote the song, I realized I had stolen its sequence. So he has the merit of collaborating. “

L.Aura Marling released her debut album at 18 and “A Song for Our Daughter” at 30; issues look like subscriptions for up to two extremely significant ages. But how much has really changed? She was the first to admit that shyness dictated her early career, but in teenage Marling there was something that seemed far from timid. There was always a sense of conspicuous, justified conviction in one’s own talent. Did she feel that way?

“I wasn’t sure of myself then,” she smiles. “I was a little more like a skiing kid when you don’t know the consequences of falling face to face. But now I think I have a much more autonomous voice in how things are done.”

After she completed a five-album deal with Virgin, which she previously called a “pretty scary deal” – this standalone voice forced Marling to release “Semper Femina” through her own label More Alarming. She released “Song For Our Daughter” when she made a deal with iconic Chrysalis Records and independent label Partisan, the latest home for punk bands such as IDLES and Fontaines D.C.

“The closer I am to 45, the more aligned I am”

“It’s like starting out in a new way,” says Marling, clearly delighted with the new arrangement, which allows her to be an independent and non-standard way of doing things. “It’s as if the old marriage has broken up and the new one has begun.”

Marling’s voice seems to get louder over time. She was sometimes referred to as “reserved” but in 2016 launched her own podcast, Reversal Of The Muse, which looks at the role of womanhood in creativity, forcing her to interview everyone from Dolly Parton to Chaim. She tells NME which is more for her to do another series

And although Larry Marling didn’t turn 30, she enjoys approaching her dream. For an artist who has consistently looked wise beyond her years, it is perhaps not surprising that she never felt comfortable as a teenager or twenty-something.

“The closer I am to 45, the more aligned I feel,” she states. “That’s the age I should be!” If you think Laura Marling has created her masterpiece, “A Song for Our Daughter,” just wait until you hear her come up in 15 years: “That’s when I’ll be at my peak.”

Now Laurie Marling’s album “Song for Our Daughter” is out.