America has warned it is expecting the 9/11 attack from Covid-19

The nation’s surgeon general Jerome Adams warned a confused and worried nation on Sunday that “it will be our Pearl Harbor time next week. It will be our time on September 11th.”

Surgeon General Adams, who uttered his terrible words in NBC News’ “Meet the Press”, was talking about the expected death toll and the growing number of serious cases of Covid-19, a sometimes fatal disease caused by coronavirus. recently discovered.

That same virus had begun to terrorize a murderer in China months before it spread rapidly globally, first in Asia and then across Europe, but had long been dismissed as a threat by officials in the United States, as well as President Donald Trump just over a month ago called him nothing more than “sniffs” and previously said he would disappear by April.

Now city rulers and mayors are asking U.S. citizens to stay home, unless necessary, and many who venture out shopping or walking, looking like surgeons wearing masks and gloves – hoping they won’t increase the number was nearly 313,000 Americans who tested positive for Covid-19, or more than 8,500 deaths from the disease.

“It will be the most difficult time for many Americans in their entire lives, and we really need to understand that if we want to flatten that curve and move to the other side, everyone has to do their part,” surgeon general Adams said in “Meet the Press. “. “90% of Americans are doing their part, even in states where they haven’t had a refuge in place. But if you can’t give us 30 days, governors, give us, give us a week, give us what you can, so that we don’t we overwhelm our health systems over the next week. “

After months in which it has not been possible to test the disease on the public, the United States has finally made progress over the past few weeks, discovering a wide range of cases that now puts the nation far beyond any other country in the world in terms of count of known infections. And that number is probably still underestimated, as some large hospitals still lack the ability to test those with seemingly mild symptoms, focusing instead on the most needy patients.

Despite the spread of the epidemic, it is still possible to make progress in containing the epidemic, said an expert, prof. Richard H. Ebright, director of the laboratory at the Waksman Institute of Microbiology and professor of chemistry and chemical biology at Rutgers University, in an email to TheStreet.

Ebright – a very talented scientist who was elected a member of the Society of Infectious Diseases of America in 2011 – severely criticized the administration’s response to the pandemic, but still sees hope of managing the epidemic.

“China has managed to crack down, and essentially eradicate, a huge hotbed. And China has managed to do it, despite having started when there was no roadmap showing how to do it and when there weren’t diagnostic tests, the United States now faces an even greater outbreak, but based on the experience of China and the experiences of other Asian nations that have managed to suppress the outbreaks – Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore and South Korea – we know that the epidemic can be suppressed, we have a road map on how to suppress the epidemic and we have diagnostic tests. If we fail despite these advantages, then we have no one to blame but ourselves and our leaders, “Ebright said to TheStreet.

And Ebright noted that if the disease doesn’t slow down, US health officials should make tough decisions about how to use care with limited staff and resources as hospitals are overwhelmed by patients, preventing some from getting intensive care or access. to life – saving extracorporeal membrane oxygenation – or ECMO – a type of life support treatment for those with pneumonia caused by Covid-19, which has proven to be life-saving in Japan and elsewhere.

“Intensive care capacity, ventilator capacity and ECMO capacity will be overwhelmed in the coming weeks in the United States. There will be no alternative but to assess access by age and health. This happened in Wuhan and this is happening now in Italy and Spain, it definitely happens in the United States, “said Ebright. “The only question is what will be the thresholds for denying treatment: more than 70 years? More than 60? More than 50? More than 40? More than 30? History of cancer? Heart history? Diabetes? Asthma? Hypertension? “

.