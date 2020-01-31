America in 2020: King George gets his revenge

Although we knew how it would all end, his arrival was still worse than feared.

The Senate trial against Donald J. Trump is now almost over. Only two Republican senators (Mitt Romney and Susan Collins) were expected to call witnesses to ensure that the request was not accepted and to guarantee the acquittal of the president.

Nobody would have expected impeachment to lead Trump to impeachment. In the age of non-partisan GOP, there would never be enough senators willing to break their ranks and vote “guilty.”

And yet the process ended up being so much more cynical and caustic than was feared. The White House shamelessly and successfully resisted any attempt to summon witnesses or documents. The GOP defense put forward an incredible political theory that anything the President does if he believes it is in his own interest cannot be challenged. And as a Republican senator explained, everyone knows that he did what he was accused of, but they will still acquit him so that they won’t need anyone else to know more.

The result is that Trump is now free and certainly encouraged to do whatever he wants without fear of consequences – even unilaterally forgiving Alaska to Russia (an example that Alan Dershowitz, member of his own defense team, used). As daunting as an idea may be, the really significant result is the systematic shift to the President’s power.

The United States broke away from Great Britain and established a republic based on the principle that there should be three different and equal branches of government: the judiciary, the legislature and the executive. This idea was respected over two turbulent centuries. America grew from a chaotic cluster of feudal colonies to the most powerful nation on earth while balancing the three branches and checking the mistakes and abuses of the other two.

Even in acute times of crisis – civil war, depression, Watergate – courts, congress and the White House were in line. Occasionally, power grew or waned in one direction or another, but it remained a republic.

Trump’s acquittal ended that. Republican lawmakers announced openly and apologetically at every stage they are now working for the White House. As the Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnel noted at the start of the trial, he coordinated the entire process with the White House – just before taking an oath to protect the constitution and be an impartial judge.

And under the chairmanship of a silent Supreme Judge, who was nominated and trusted by the Republicans, to express no concern if they went out of their way to ensure that there were no witnesses, little evidence, and most importantly, no justice.

Trump’s presidency began with a rapid shift in power to the White House. Republican lawmakers didn’t even pretend to defend the prerogatives of the legislature. And together, they quickly appointed two of the Supreme Court’s most party political judges and over 150 federal judges, assuring that the judiciary belongs to a generation or more.

And the Trump process completed this shift by explicitly confirming that the president is now above the law. Whatever he does in his own interest is, by definition, in the interest of the nation. The executive is now alone, uncontrolled and powerful.

King George III’s revenge lasted 244 years, but it’s here. His rebellious colonies have given up their revolutionary ideas of republicanism and have returned to join an authoritarian monarchy.

It may be justified that Donald Trump’s revenge should be sought in the United States. He and King George share a lot in common. Both tried to hide their German ancestors. Both married foreigners. Both were disappointed with their children. Both slightly crazy.

Regardless, the revenge is done. The GOP may have used the knife, but the public has supported it with their apathy. Nobody marches on the streets. Nobody protests on Capital Hill.

The Americans have turned away from an idea that seemed to have worked for centuries. But for the ironically named Republican Party and its supporters, these revolutionary Republican ideals were obviously no longer useful. You now accept that the United States can only be led by one branch: an authoritarian, powerful, unencumbered leader. King George would have completely agreed to this result.

