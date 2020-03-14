& # 39; America & # 39; s Got Talent & # 39; will continue to film auditions without a live audience – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML17193753a4d69c03c0ff981c736914a611%

The decision made & # 39; for preliminary care & # 39; Amid the coronavirus pandemic comes after Judge Heidi Klum missed two days of auditions in Pasadena, California after falling ill.

“America has talent“She is conducting the rest of her auditions without the usual live listening due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Production sources told TMZ that the show will continue fan-free filming for the foreseeable future, fearing the spread of the virus, as fans received emails informing them that auditions would continue behind closed doors.

“As a precaution, America & # 39; s Got Talent is suspending all recordings with studio audiences until further notice,” read the emails, shared by some fans on social media.

The decision comes after the judge Heidi klum he was forced to bypass auditions in Pasadena, California on Tuesday, March 10 and Wednesday after falling ill, with “Modern family“star Eric Stonestreet interfered with his co-star and the judges Sofia Vergara, Howie MandelY Simon Cowell.

The ruling comes after several television shows refused live hearings to help prevent the spread of the virus, with more than 134,000 cases registered worldwide since the outbreak in December (2019), resulting in more out of 4,900 deaths in total.

The producers of the show previously said they had planned to proceed with an audience, but they pledged to monitor the situation and made sure to take all necessary measures to ensure the audience, judges and guests were safe.

