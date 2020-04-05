America wasted months before it was ready for infectious diseases

As initial calls in early January to hide from the new coronavirus control in China to prevent a global pandemic, the Trump administration has rallied for nearly two months to make it possible. used to control most of the medical equipment needed for medical supplies and equipment.

A review of local sales data by The Associated Press shows federal agencies will have to wait until mid-March to begin placing major orders of N95 respirator brands, mechanical ventilators and with the tools needed by the primary health care staff.

At that time, hospitals in some countries were caring for thousands of patients who were ill without supplies and were applying for vessels from the Strategic National Stockpiles.

President Donald Trump arrives to speak before a US Navy hospital spokesperson for USNS in the Norfolk Naval Command in Norfolk, Virginia. (AP)

Those federal federations have been created over the past 20 years to help add to the drug and health system through the crisis of society.

“It only took us two months,” Kathleen Sebelius, Obama’s health and human services director, told the AP.

HHS did not respond to questions about why district officials had to wait to prescribe drugs until the drugs were running low. But President Donald Trump believes the federal government needs a back seat to addressing when it comes to cancer treatment.

Mr. Trump and his deputies all over the state and local governments, and hospitals, sell their own pounds and breathing machines, addressing requests for trash in the form of trash end result.

Health workers using personal protective equipment moved the bodies from the Wyckoff Heights Medical family to the Brooklyn District of New York. (AP)

“The federal wardrobe is supposed to be our drug,” Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law, said during a White House briefing Friday.

“It’s not going to be the state that they use.”

Advocates of competency and responsiveness have expressed concern in those words, saying that the federal government should take the lead in recognizing the remedies available and enlightening where needed. to them.

“States don’t have the authority of the federal government,” said Ms Sebelius, who served as governor of Kansas before running the state’s public health system.

“They have not been able to run into such a deficiency as the federal government. They do not have the logological power of the federal government.”

“At this point, you will have a company that will call you, and say,” In California, California is more than you “,” said Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, D-N.Y.

“It’s like eBay in 50 other states, asking for a ventilator.”

A nurse at Harbourview Medical Center in Seattle underwent radiation treatment before she began moving to a clinic. (AP)

For one month, Mr Trump has called on Gov Cuomo and others to use his powers under the Defense Production Act to urge companies to increase the ventilators’ performance and including protective equipment. He spoke of the outrageous act of self-reliance.

More than three months after China reported the first COVID-19 cases, Mr Trump slammed last week, saying it would urge groups to expand. supplies of equipment.

Currently, cases of COVID-19 are found in the United States to be the highest in the world. To date, the number of victims in the US has risen to more than 312,000 and death toll has risen to 8500.

As the World Health Organization released a news report on public health issues on January 30, Mr Trump assured the U.S. that “the care is very good.” Sickness “and he predicted a” great outcome “.

His leadership relied heavily on the announcement of the then Prime Minister of the State Mike Pompeo on February 7 that the government had fired nearly 18 percent of the respirator, investigators, with medical equipment in China.

US troops break ground to establish a battlefield at the CenturyLink Field Event Center in Seattle. (AP)

The following day, health professionals at the Center for the Disease Control and Prevention reported that the disease was spreading rapidly in the US and predicted that it could become a “problem” in daily practice, and school doors.

Unsurprisingly, HSM Dr. Alex Azar told lawmakers on February 27 that “the plight of the American public remains low.”

Part of a lack of preparation

During those key weeks when the US was able to address the spread of the disease and its availability, nothing else was to be revealed after some form of federal-led weakness. of tests and the ability to test, as the AP reported last month.

In addition to the evidence showing the spread of the disease, the federal and state governments have failed.

In mid-March, hospitals in New York, Seattle and New Orleans reported an outbreak of heart disease. Doctors and nurses have taken to the local industry to show their support in extending basic equipment such as masks and donkeys.

Mr. Trump has some Democratic governors who emphasize fairness and discrimination against those who criticize the Federal response as critics and unions.

“I want them to be respected,” Mr. Trump on March 27.

Health personnel placed at USNS Mercy Medical Center in Port Los Angeles were treated to care for COVID-19 patients from a Los Angeles health unit. (AP)

At the start of the crisis, an HHS spokesman said the Strategic National Stockpile had 13 million N95 respirator songs, filtering about 95 percent water or air. and the importance of preventing health care workers from becoming infected.

It is just a small part of hospitals that need to protect their employees, who usually have a new mask on for each patient, but which is usually given only once. day.

Mr Trump told the White House on March 26 that he had received “no protection” from the Obama administration, but added that “we are filling ourselves , and fill us up soon ”.

Still, sales are slowing the Federal Reserve, showing that Trump’s work is gearing up to provide broad orders for new equipment that could lead to delays.

Eight days later, on March 13, Mr Trump voiced concern over indigenous affairs.

It will be about six weeks after the WHO’s action. To date, thousands of US schools have closed, the National Basketball Association has put in its hiatus for the season and 1700 cases of COVID-19 in the country.

The government has sent tens of thousands of drops, drops, and costumed material from Washington, which began with the coronavirus. Government officials, however, said the supply was insufficient.

President Donald Trump unveiled a box featuring a five-minute test of COVID-19 from Abbott Laboratories as Stephen Hahn, chair of the US Food and Drug Administration, says coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House. (AP)

Federal data shows that HHS made a March 12 order on $ 4.8 million of N95 shares from 3M, the US-based giant, which complained weeks earlier in response to heart disease.

HHS closes with a massive $ 173 million order on March 21, but those contracts did not require 3M to start offering government cups by the end of April. He was the last White House supporter of cancer to reach his height.

On Thursday, Mr Trump threatened a tweet to “hit 3M hard” through the Defense Production Act, saying it would cost “enough to pay!” He did not provide details.

HHS declined this past week to comment on the amount of N95 masks it holds.

But as of March 31, the White House said more than 11.6 million had been distributed to state and local governments from the local treasury – 90 percent of which had been received by the start of the year. year.

Dr Robert Kadlec, assistant secretary for readiness and response at HHS, announced earlier last month that the University needed the country’s 3.5 billion N- 95 causes paralysis, but the supply chain is usually about one-half the size.

Tips for minimizing coronavirus transmission. (9News)

There is not enough stockpile at this time

Greg Burel, director of the Strategic National Stockpile from 2007 until his retirement at the beginning of this year, said only the cache was intended to serve as a temporary “stock-stock”. .

The switch was made in 1999 to prevent the termination of the chain in the predictions of the predicted Y2K computer.

It expanded after 9/11 to prepare for natural, health, radiological and nuclear warfare. Congress provided funding in 2006 to prepare for the cancer epidemic, although Mr Burel said more than that cost was used in the H1N1 outbreak three years later.

“It doesn’t take a ton of money to buy everything we want to see in those puzzles,” said Mr. Burel.

He is forced to use a large amount of his money for the year to prepare for a wide range of threats.

“Most of the time, commercial products can be sold as masks in large quantities during an event.”

So far, it doesn’t work that way. As the AP reported last month, much of the world of N95 masks and new medical supplies will be manufactured in China, the first nation to be sued by COVID-19 .

Finally, the Chinese government asked its employer to protect N95 drivers for home use. China has resumed exporting markets in recent days.

Experts are concerned that the US will soon replace its supply of ventilators, costing about $ 12,000 each.

General information on coronavirus infection. (9News)

The Press reported on Wednesday that it had already provided half a dozen machines in the stock, at the beginning of March at 16,660; some of them reiterated the slowness of the post-9/11 incident. Added a new 2425 for maintenance.

Gov Cuomo said New York would need about 40,000 ventilators to work toward the goal of a hospital there.

The Defense Production Act is over

On Tuesday, governors and key city officials asked Mr Trump to use his powers under the Defense Production Act to specifically direct private entities to increase ventilators’ activity.

It was not until last week that Mr. Trump will use that power to urge General Motors to start ventilator operations – the company is doing well.

The federal government tried to be prepared to address the need for ventilators, but the weakness was tolerated.

Since 2014, HHS has hired a private equity firm, Respironics Inc, US $ 13.8 million to develop a ventilator to make it lower, more difficult to buy into a larger fund to renovate the cost of government.

In September, HHS placed a $ 32.8 million order with the Dutch joint venture for 10,000 new models, scheduled for delivery by 2022, federal treaties revealed.

More tips on how to differentiate yourself. (9News)

Respironics parent company, Royal Philips, said it plans to double US production of ventilator in 2000 a week by the end of May.

Steve Klink, a spokesman for Royal Philips in Amsterdam, says the company is announcing the launch of its other resources and will provide the first ventilators to the government budget by the end of August, following the The White House COVID-19 case was delayed.

Mr Trump, who promised on March 27 that he would guarantee 10000 more things to be done in “100 days”, said on Friday he would use the Defense Production Act order Respironics and the right tools to improve performance. . ^ E Ha yM.

It is not clear whether Mr. Trump’s 100th new ventilator he promised. In a House Oversight and Reform Committee interview last week, the leaders of the United States Federal Reserve spoke out, saying 100 ventilators will be available by the end of June “in the first “.

Gov Cuomo predicted on Friday that New York would fly within days. With the death of the coronavirus in his government, the governor has vowed to use his powers to arrest ventilators, police and private defenders from private hospitals that do not use them. .

Teachers need to be reduced

Over time, health officials are lowering the standards.

New guidelines from the Food and Drug Administration can enable hospitals to use standard ventilators commonly used in ambulances and anesthesia machines where there are common ventilators.

Scientists also recommend that nighttime CPAP machines be used to treat sleep apnea and can be used to treat a coronavirus patient who is breathing, as a last resort.

The CDC told health care workers last month to use homemade or bandana markers if they run the appropriate procedures. In one area, hospitals have released urgent requests for technicians to find out about the issue.

President Trump gave his own analysis, telling Americans not to wear stamps made in houses that could cover their face with skin.

“The scarf will be well supported by many professionals,” said Mr. Trump during the session on Wednesday.

“And I think, in a way, it’s because of the clothes – I think, in a sense, the scarf is better.”

Coronavirus: all you need to know

What is the difference between COVID-19 and potassium?

Symptoms of COVID-19 are similar to that of diabetes, as they can be cause for cancer and cause respiratory problems.

The two patients are sent in the same way, either in the umbilical cord or in the wound, or in contact with the hands, places, or other infected areas.

The speed of transmission and the spread of infection are the major complications between COVID-19 and influenza.

The time from the stroke to the condition of the symptoms is shorter and the disease shorter. However, there are high rates of stroke and COVID-19 disease outcomes.

What is community involvement?

When it comes to social support, you need to avoid public transport, limit unnecessary trips, work from home and close to large gatherings.

It is advisable to go outside. However, you leave home, avoid having to face your face and wash your hands often.

Reported with the Associated Press.