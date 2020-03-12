“America will be done”

President Donald Trump on Wednesday reaffirmed his Twitter belief that America would win the ongoing battle against coronavirus.

“America is the largest country in the world,” he wrote on Twitter. “We have the best scientists, doctors, nurses and health professionals. They are incredible people who do great things every day. “

The president continued to show optimism against the virus disease, despite public health officials warning Congress members Wednesday afternoon that the outbreak would continue to worsen in the United States and had not reached its peak.

“Together we are implementing a plan to prevent, detect, treat and create a CoronaVirus vaccine to save lives in America and the world,” Trump wrote. “America will!”

The president has criticized signaling optimism for the beating of the disease, saying that there are many more fatalities each year than there is no coronavirus.

But Trump said he was ready to do whatever it took and in his power to help fight the virus.

“I’m completely ready to use all the power of the Federal Government to meet our current CoronaVirus challenge!” He wrote.

The president spoke on Twitter as state and local officials declare a state of emergency in some areas to prevent the spread of the virus.

Corporate meetings, concerts and conferences are also being canceled at an increasing rate, as some communities in virus-infected areas are preparing for school closures and quarantines.

The president also urged Democrats to work with him and Republicans to help fight the virus.

“Someone has to tell Congressional Democrats that CoronaVirus does not care what party you are in,” he wrote. “We must protect all Americans!”

