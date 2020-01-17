American agency investigating Tesla unintended acceleration complaint – Boston Herald

By TOM KRISHER

DETROIT (AP) – The US government’s car safety agency investigates allegations that all three Tesla electric vehicle models can suddenly accelerate themselves.

Brian Sparks of Berkeley, California, has submitted a request to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to initiate an investigation. An agency document shows 127 complaints from owners to the government, including 110 crashes and 52 injured.

The agency said it will investigate allegations involving about 500,000 Tesla vehicles, including Model 3, Model S and Model X vehicles from the model years 2013 to 2019. The agency’s agency will evaluate the petition and decide whether it is a open formal probe.

“I am concerned that these complaints reflect a systemic defect that has not been investigated by NHTSA,” Sparks wrote to James Owens, the acting NHTSA administrator. “I am also concerned that these potential defects pose a risk to the safety of Tesla drivers, their passengers and the public.”

Messages were left on Friday looking for Tesla’s comments.

NHTSA is already investigating three December accidents involving Tesla vehicles in which three people died. The special accident investigation unit sent teams to Gardena, California, and near Terre Haute, Indiana, to investigate two fatal accidents. Another crash in Connecticut is also being investigated.

Frank Borris, a former head of investigations into security breaches for NHTSA, said the number of complaints in the petition is unusual and justifies further investigation.

“The large number of complaints would certainly stand out,” says Borris, who now runs a car safety consultancy.

Tesla owners communicate with other owners on internet forums and social media, and that can affect the number of complaints, he said.

He said that the timing of the petition is good because the agency needs to do a “deeper dive” into Tesla’s safety.

Some of the unintended acceleration complaints, which still need to be verified by NHTSA, claim that the car’s electronics were defective.

In his 69-page petition, Sparks analyzed the complaints at NHTSA and found that many of the crashes occurred while drivers parked the Teslas. He compared Tesla’s unintended number of accelerated complaints with other vehicles and found that Tesla was much higher.

Many of the reports, Sparks wrote, show that Tesla has refused to share data with vehicle owners after an unintended acceleration incident. “It is clear that Tesla has the data and is aware of the problem,” Sparks wrote.

In one complaint, an owner in San Clemente, California, told NHTSA that a Model X SUV accelerated on its own in November 2018 during a U-turn in a city street. The driver had a foot on the brake, but the SUV accelerated in a fraction of a second, according to the complaint. The driver claimed that something in Tesla’s system “caused the sudden spontaneous full acceleration, resulting in this collision.”

The SUV hit a parked vehicle, the airbags inflated and the owner had a large bruise and several small bruises on the chest, according to the complaint. People who submit complaints to NHTSA are not identified in the agency’s database.

The driver asked NHTSA to find out if Tesla’s complaints had common elements, such as parking or cornering at low speeds.

In another crash, in May 2013, the owner of a Model S sedan in Thousand Oaks, California, complained that the car suddenly accelerated on its own when entering a parking space.

The Model S went over a parking block and a curb and hit a concrete pole. The airbags are inflated, but nobody was injured, the complaint said.

Three weeks after the crash, the owner received a letter from Tesla stating that the accelerator pedal was depressed up to 48% just before the crash and 98% at the time of the collision. The owner still believes the car accelerated on its own, the complaint explained.

Anyone can submit a request to NHTSA to investigate a car safety problem, and the agency said in a statement on Friday that it encourages people to report concerns.

In the other Tesla crashes that NHTSA is investigating, authorities are trying to determine whether the cars were driving on Autopilot, a system designed to keep a car in its lane and at a safe distance from other vehicles. Autopilot can also change lanes itself.

Apart from that, the National Transportation Safety Board will hold a hearing on a fatal crash in Mountain View, California on February 25, involving a Tesla working on the company’s Autopilot driver assistance system.

Tesla has repeatedly said that the Autopilot system is only designed to help drivers who still have to pay attention and are always ready to intervene. The company claims that Teslas with Autopilot are safer than vehicles without, but warns that the system does not prevent all crashes.

The NHTSA crash program has inspected 23 vehicle crashes that the agency believed had some form of partially automated advanced driver assistance system. Fourteen of these cases concerned Tesla models. The team investigates more than 100 accidents per year.

____

This story has been corrected to correct the spelling of the surname of former NHTSA official Frank Borris.