American agency that investigates complaints Tesla cars speed up automatically

The US government auto-safety agency investigates allegations that all three of Tesla’s electric vehicles may suddenly accelerate themselves.

An unidentified person has filed a petition with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to request an investigation into the problem. A document from the body setting out the allegations shows 127 complaints from owners to the government, including 110 accidents and 52 injured.

The agency says the allegations include around 500,000 Tesla Model 3, Model S, and Model X vehicles from the 2013 to 2019 model years. The agency’s research agency will evaluate the petition and decide whether to open a formal probe.

Messages were left on Friday morning in search of Tesla’s comments.

The petition contributes to a growing list of federal investigations into the vehicle manufacturer’s vehicles in Palo Alto, California.

NHTSA investigates three December accidents involving Tesla vehicles in which three people died. The Special Accident Investigation Unit sent teams to Gardena, California, and near Terre Haute, Indiana to investigate two fatal accidents. Another crash in Connecticut is also being investigated.

Hearing about fatal crash related to driver assistance system

The National Transportation Safety Board will also hold a hearing on a separate fatal accident in Mountain View, California on February 25, involving a Tesla on the company’s Autopilot steering assistance system.

Authorities are trying to determine whether the cars were running on Autopilot, a system designed to keep a car in its lane and at a safe distance from other vehicles. Autopilot can also change lanes itself.

Tesla has repeatedly said that the Autopilot system is only designed to help drivers who still have to pay attention and are always ready to intervene. The company claims that Teslas with Autopilot are safer than vehicles without, but warns that the system does not prevent all crashes.

The NHTSA crash program has inspected 23 vehicle crashes that the agency believed had some form of partially automated advanced driver assistance system. Fourteen of these cases concerned Tesla models. The team investigates more than 100 accidents per year.