American Airlines announces suspension of intercontinental flights similar to COVID-19

Gov. DeSantis delivers coronavirus update Sunday, March 15
Police: Previous Florida gubernatorial applicant Andrew Gillum was at scene of possible drug overdose
Why the hurry on rest room paper? One particular economist believes he appreciates
Sunrise and Sunset times equal now…but not on the spring equinox
All Florida general public schools closing for 2 weeks owing to coronavirus
Coronavirus in Florida: 39 new conditions in state, 4 in Tampa Bay
Arch Offer passes absent
Hillsborough County educational facilities strategy to assist feed college students all through coronavirus break
Gov. DeSantis gives COVID-19 update from Point out Emergency Operations Heart
Secretary of State Laurel Lee on Presidential Key voting
President Trump coronavirus briefing
STORM Staff 8 FORECAST: In the vicinity of record warmth nowadays and being warm