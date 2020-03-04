american-airlines-flight-from-o’hare-to-dallas-will-make-emergency-prevent-to-clear-away-unruly-passenger,-officers-say

ST. LOUIS — An American Airlines flight from O’Hare to Dallas experienced to make an emergency landing in St. Louis Tuesday to take out an unruly passenger, authorities claimed.

According to AA officers, the passenger attempted to open the crisis exit doorway mid-flight. Airline officials reported the crew contacted legislation enforcement and landed the plane in St. Louis.

In a video clip taken by one more passenger, authorities are viewed escorting the person off the aircraft in handcuffs.

Online video: Police eliminate unruly passenger from American Airline flight just after earning emergency landing

American Airways confirmed the crisis landing Tuesday night time.

“An American flight from O’Hare designed an unexpected emergency landing in St. Louis tonight for the reason that of an unruly passenger,” AA spokesperson, Gianna Urgo stated.

No injuries have been noted.

The airplane was rerouted to Dallas from St. Louis Tuesday night.