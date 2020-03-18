American Airlines passenger who termed black crew member the N-term approximately beatdown

A white passenger aboard an American Airlines flight who appeared drunk virtually gained a beatdown from her black female seatmate just after she confronted her for contacting a black flight crew member the N-word.

The incident, which was captured on movie and shared by Facebook person Dre Justice on Sunday, displays the black passenger contacting her out for her racist attack. The movie has been seen about a million instances.

“You’re gonna sit here and get in touch with him a ‘f*cking g n*gger’ although you are sitting beside an African-American woman?” the black passenger asks her. “You are f*ucking stupid. You need to be locked the f*ck up. I hope they lock your m*ther*cking ass up, ’cause you a dumb ass b*tch.”

The white lady, who has a slurred speech, however, appears unperturbed and even dares the black female to “hit me if you’re hoping to” for the duration of their heated exchange. The white passenger can also be heard declaring “my cousin is black.”

As their altercation ensues, the straw that breaks the camel’s back is when the white passenger also phone calls the black lady the N-word. She is then grabbed by the throat by the black woman and she aggressively pushes her virtually off her seat.

“Who’s a n*gger?!,” the black woman asks as flight crew

customers, like the black male she racially abused, try to different

them.

“B*tch, you done misplaced your m*ther*cking thoughts! You completed shed your m*therf*cking thoughts!,” the female reported, as the white passenger screams “Get the f*ck off me!”

“You gon sit beside me and simply call him a m*therf*cking n*gger,” the black woman asks in advance of she is led absent.

The white girl, who can be heard crying, asks the flight crew to connect with security. She can also be viewed pushing the black crew member absent just after he returns to her seat to check out and relaxed her down.

Choose a glimpse at the incident down below: