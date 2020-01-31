American Airlines pilots are suing to block flights to China because the world’s crews are infected with viruses

WASHINGTON / PARIS / SINGAPORE – A pilot union filed a lawsuit on Thursday to immediately stop American Airlines flight service between the United States and China. Flight attendants worldwide expressed concern about exposure to the rapidly spreading corona virus that has killed more than 170 people in China.

The Allied Pilots Association, which represents American Airlines pilots, cited “serious and in many ways still unknown health threats from the corona virus”.

American, the largest US air carrier, did not immediately comment on the lawsuit filed in a Texas court. The Fort Worth, Texas-based airline announced Wednesday that it would suspend flights from Los Angeles to Beijing and Shanghai next month, but would continue flights from Dallas.

The World Health Organization said the coronavirus outbreak in China was a global emergency on Thursday as the cases spread to 18 countries.

The lawsuit came as more and more airlines discontinued their flights to China. Air France-KLM, for example, discontinued flights to Beijing and Shanghai after cabin crew members called for an immediate stop.

In addition to Wuhan, the center of the outbreak, British Airways and German Lufthansa have also left destinations on the Chinese mainland. Wuhan is closed to commercial air traffic.

Virgin Atlantic announced on Thursday that daily flights to Shanghai will be suspended for two weeks from Sunday due to customer and staff security and a declining demand for tickets, but flights to Hong Kong will continue.

Other major airlines continued to fly to China, but masks and shorter stays to reduce exposure did little to reassure the crews.

Thai Airways sprayed its cabins with disinfectant spray between flights in China and allowed the crew to wear masks and gloves.

“I don’t think it’s safe with gloves and masks because you capture it in as many ways as your eyes,” said a flight attendant who spoke on condition of anonymity.

“My friends also feel insecure and don’t want to fly,” she said. “We don’t sleep much when we fly.”

Delta Air Lines and United Airlines offer fewer flights to China, and Delta offers grocery deliveries so the crew can stay in their hotels.

Korean Air Lines Co. Ltd. and Singapore Airlines send additional crew members to fly each plane straight back and avoid overnight stays.

The South Korean airline also said it was loading Hazmat suits for flight attendants who may have suspected coronavirus cases in the air.

The outbreak represents the greatest epidemic threat to the aerospace industry since the SARS crisis in 2003, which resulted in a 45% drop in passenger demand in Asia at its peak in April this year, analysts said.