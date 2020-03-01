[American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning]



FILE Photograph: An American Airways plane sits on the tarmac at LAX in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March four, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

March one, 2020

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – American Airways Inc will suspend all U.S. flights to Milan, the airline stated late on Saturday, just hours after the U.S. Condition Office claimed it was boosting its journey warning for parts of Italy due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Italy is going through Europe’s worst outbreak of the infectious condition, with extra than one,100 verified conditions and 29 fatalities. The country’s outbreak emerged previous 7 days about 40 miles (60 km) from Milan, Italy’s money cash in the country’s north.

American mentioned it will suspend flights to and from Milan, from New York-John F. Kennedy Global Airport and Miami by means of April 24, citing a reduction in desire.

On Saturday, the Trump administration raised its travel advisory warn to “Level four – Do Not Travel” to Lombardy and Veneto in Italy “due to the degree of local community transmission of the virus and imposition of neighborhood quarantine techniques.”

Milan is the cash of the Lombardy location. Vice President Mike Pence explained on Saturday that the U.S. Condition Department will operate with Italy to coordinate healthcare screening of any people today coming to the United States.

American claimed its final flight will return from Milan on Sunday.

American will keep on to function a one everyday flight to Italy — among Philadelphia and Rome in every course. American is scheduled to resume seasonal company to Venice in May possibly.

(Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Daniel Wallis and Leslie Adler)