American alcohol deaths have doubled in the past two decades

Loading...

According to a study published last week in Alcoholism: Clinical & Experimental Research, alcohol-related mortality in America doubled from 1999 to 2017. The biggest reason? At the beginning of this century, Americans drink more, especially women. In 2017, 70% of the population aged 18 and over consumed alcohol with an average of 2.1 drinks per day. This corresponds to an overall increase of 8% compared to the values ​​before 2000 and is largely due to the fact that women who increased their alcohol excess by 23.3% were more likely to drink alcohol.

This has resulted in more trips to the emergency room – hospital stays due to alcohol have increased by 61.6% – and more deaths due to a variety of alcohol-related causes: cirrhosis of the liver, chronic pancreatitis, drunk driving, drowning, falls, etc. In 2017, the Total hit 72,558.

Alcohol is just under diabetes, just above influenza, and is practically linked to illegal drug overdose as one of the leading annual causes of death in America. These three are all clear public health crises in this country and are treated as such. Alcohol has clearly not received the same treatment in the past two decades. College alcohol excesses are out of control (and that doesn’t change as long as the fraternities exist). Millennials live in cities where the total disposable income (and social value) appears to be available for evenings only. And the branding of alcohol is better than ever – pay attention to the latest “health kick” for low-calorie beers and crushed hard soda. Even “dry January”, which many praise as an opportunity to “detoxify” and reset, has its problems. Practice plays with the all-or-nothing consumption of younger generations and does little to promote sustainable moderation.

An interesting conclusion from the meta-analysis is the increase in alcohol consumption in women. Women have been the leader of American job growth since 2008, and it is clear that anything that leads to and with jobs (education, purchasing power, long hours, meetings) could influence an increased drinking culture.

Subscribe here for our free daily newsletter.

Read the whole story at Gizmodo