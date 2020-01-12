Loading...

JOHN, GUNNING – Rowan, an anglicization of the Irish O Ruadhain, is not widely used in sports.

Aside from a South African cricketer who was active from the 1930s to the 1950s, it will be difficult for you to find notable athletes by that name.

A couple of guys, soccer and baseball players, and someone who started a single game for the Philadelphia Eagles in the 1930s is about that.

By far the most successful Rowan ever in sports did not even bear this name.

Chad Rowan, better known as Akebono, was the first non-Japanese rikishi to be promoted to yokozuna, the highest sumo rank, in 1993. When he retired eight years later, Akenbono was sixth on the overall title list with eleven championships.

Akebono’s struggles with Takanohana were the defining feature of sumo in the 1990s. Both men received their first championship title in the first half of 1992 and accounted for 29 out of 42 Imperial Cups in the following six years.

Akebono’s success came despite a high, top-heavy frame that seemed unsuitable for sumo.

With its long reach, the 204-cm Hawaiian perfected a thrusting style that generated tremendous power, and was able to knock out most of the opponents before approaching his Mawashi.

A few years after his retirement, Akebono left sumo entirely. After struggling with K-1 and MMA for a while, he built a successful second career in professional wrestling.

The acute heart failure that led Akebono to fall into a medical coma in 2017 brought a quick end to his active career as an athlete. The former yokozuna is currently on the slow path of recovery on a wheelchair confining his health problems.

Akebono’s in-ring sumo successes would have made him the best of his life in all circumstances, but the fact that he broke the greatest barrier of sumo on his way makes him a legend.

