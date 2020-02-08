American casualties in Afghan military mission – Boston Herald

KABUL, Afghanistan – American and Afghan soldiers were shot at during an operation in the eastern province of Nangarhar in Afghanistan, the US Army said Saturday, and an official said there were American casualties.

Several US employees were injured or killed, but the exact number and other details were not provided, the US official said, who agreed to discuss the incident only on condition of anonymity.

An American military spokesperson, Colonel Sonny Leggett, said in a statement that both Afghan and American personnel were “involved in direct shooting.”

“We assess the situation,” Leggett said, without providing any information about potential victims or other details.

The Taliban and the affiliated group of the Islamic State are both active in the eastern province of Nangarhar. The incident comes when Washington tries to end the 18-year war of Afghanistan, the longest in America.

Washington’s envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad, has met with representatives of the Taliban in Qatar in the Middle East in recent weeks. He is looking for an agreement to reduce hostilities to have a peace agreement signed that would open negotiations between Afghans on both sides of the conflict.

In his State of the Union speech on Tuesday, President Donald Trump referred to the peace talks and said that American soldiers were not meant to serve as “law enforcement agencies” for other nations.

“In Afghanistan, the determination and courage of our war fighters has enabled us to make enormous progress, and peace talks are now underway,” he said.