American concert workers and self-employed workers are late for help

WASHINGTON >> After Rich Cruse saw about $ 3,000 in revenue for his photography business quickly disappear from the coronavirus, he tried to apply for unemployment benefits in California. But like many states, it has yet to accept claims from a self-employed worker.

This leaves Cruse, 58, earning just underpaid driving for Uber food near San Diego. And he worries about the health risks.

“I wear a mask and I practically eat hand sanitizer,” he said. “It’s not what I’m supposed to do.”

Just as nearly 17 million Americans have sought unemployment benefits over the past three weeks – a record high, by far – millions of people appear to have fallen through the cracks. They cannot get through jammed phone systems or finish their applications on overloaded websites. Or they’re confused about whether to apply.

And now there is a whole new category of people – gig workers, self-employed contractors and self-employed people like Cruse. The federal government’s $ 2.2 million economic relief package for the first time extends unemployment assistance to cover these workers when they lose their jobs. But most states have yet to update their systems in these application processes.

The struggles of American unemployment systems led by states are contrasted with the softer and stronger protections that many European governments provide for millions who have been thrown out of work as a result of the viral outbreak. In France, for example, 5.8 million people – about a quarter of the private sector workforce – are now on a “partial unemployment” plan: With the government’s help, they receive part of their wages while temporarily or temporarily they will work shorter hours. .

Larisa Ignatovich, who works as a homemaker for family around Paris, is among them. The French prison measure means he can leave only to buy supplies or for medical emergencies. When the prison rules were imposed in March, the husband’s construction work dried up, and he can no longer work. Ignatovich feared they would have no money for food and rent.

But then the government announced special programs to help prevent termination related to the virus. Under the plan, Ignatovich’s employer continued to pay him, and the government reimbursed the employer 80% of the sum.

Many European governments seek to subsidize wages in decline so workers can remain attached to their employers. By contrast, the American approach is typically to provide support to those who have lost their jobs. But unemployment aid does not cover everyone. It may be limited to six months or less.

Some economists argue that the European approach explains why the unemployment rate is not as high as in the United States, with fewer workers leaving home compared to the United States.

The new U.S. economic relief package includes $ 350 billion in small business loans that agree to retain or re-employ employees. These loans are forgiven if used for earnings. But this program is off to a rocky start. And Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has already asked Congress for more money to give way to loan applications.

For workers with traditional jobs, state unemployment agencies can use their employment tax records to confirm that they are working and determine their wage history to establish benefit levels. Those workers are ineligible in part because their company pays state unemployment funds.

By contrast, self-employed and gig workers typically do not have to contribute to unemployment funds. And neither have the online platforms that they work at. Now that they qualify for unemployment benefits, these workers will need to provide documentation to document their income. Combining the challenges, the federal government is providing an additional $ 600 per week in unemployment aid beyond what the state provides. That federal money must cross the states – another new responsibility.

All of this takes time, which means money can’t get to the job seekers very quickly.

“I suspect it may take longer than governments and workers want before the unemployment benefit arrives,” said Dmitri Koustas, an assistant professor of public policy at the University of Chicago.

Under the economic relief package, the federal government pays benefits to self-employed workers and other newly eligible groups. But states must assess whether an applicant is actually eligible. He said many states fear they will be stuck with the bill if they mistakenly approve someone.

For this reason, some states will require self-employed workers and gig workers to apply for regular state unemployment benefits first. Only if the claims are rejected can they apply for the new federal protection.

Massachusetts has warned that its unemployment office will not be able to accept claims from gig workers, contractors or self-employed workers until April 30. The office turned to a vendor to establish a new platform for these applications.

In North Carolina, the state unemployment office, which has received a whopping 497,000 unemployment claims since mid-March, said it would probably not be able to accept applications from self-employed contractors and workers for two more weeks.

Pringle Teetor, 62, of Chapel Hill, closed the glass-blowing studio she co-owned after her income evaporated once local art galleries closed and spring festivals were canceled. It was filed for unemployment benefit. But Teetor is not sure if its application is authorized because it kept getting filed in the computer system. Even though he has some savings, he can look for other jobs if he can’t reopen his studio soon. Her husband’s dental practice remains closed.

“If that goes on much longer, it will change everything,” Teetor said.

In California, Cruse tried to apply for unemployment benefits after two of the road races he photographed for charitable groups were canceled. But after completing the online form, he said he was not eligible. The state has not yet updated its website for self-employed workers.

Cruse used to regularly take sunset photos from the beach, which he would post on social media to promote his photography business. But with the beaches closed, he can’t even do that.

“The prospects are not so good for me for the next two to three months at least,” he said. “All the existing work that I went through.”