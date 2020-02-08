American coronavirus dies in Wuhan, China

by: NBC News, Phil Helsel, Arata Yamamoto

Posted: Feb 8, 2020

US citizen diagnosed with new coronavirus dies in China in what appears to be the first death of an American from the virus who sickened tens of thousands in China and killed more than 700 people, a spokesperson said. from the American Embassy.

“We can confirm that a 60-year-old US citizen diagnosed with a coronavirus died at Jinyintan Hospital in Wuhan, China on February 6,” said a spokesman for the US Embassy in Beijing. .

“We offer our sincere condolences to the family for their loss. Out of respect for the family’s privacy, we have no further comments to make, ”said the spokesperson.

The National Health Commission of China said that as of Saturday morning local time, 722 deaths from the virus had been recorded on the mainland.

Two people have died elsewhere – one who had coronavirus in the Philippines and one in Hong Kong, health officials said, bringing the number of deaths to at least 724 worldwide.

More than 34,500 cases were confirmed in mainland China on Saturday morning, the health commission said.

Wuhan and Hubei province, where the city is located, is at the center of the coronavirus epidemic. The virus has been detected in more than 20 other countries, including the United States.

In the United States, twelve people have been confirmed infected with the virus, but some of them have been released from the hospital, including a couple from Chicago who is now at home.

Also on Saturday, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said on its website that a Japanese citizen in his sixties, hospitalized for severe pneumonia, died in a medical facility in Wuhan.

The ministry said that according to the Chinese establishment where the Japanese citizen was located, he was “highly suspected” of having the new coronavirus, but due to difficulty confirming it, the death of the man was classified as ” viral pneumonia “.

The Japanese government has said it sends its prayers to the victim and condolences to his family.