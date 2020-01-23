American Crime Story – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTMLcee7d43d353bbd3787df8c2cdf1f8ac911%

Matt Baron / Shutterstock; Deborah Feingold / Corbis by Getty Images

The cast of Impeachment: American Crime Story Improve every day.

Radiance star Betty Gilpin now he has joined the cast as Ann Coulter, the conservative media expert who wrote a book about Clinton’s political process and was a syndical columnist in the 1990s.

Gilpin joins a cast that is already extremely impressive, led by Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky, Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, and Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones.

Clive Owen will play Bill Clintonand that was announced Wednesday Billy Eichner will play Matt Drudge, creator of the Drudge report, the news aggregation site that broke the news of the Monica Lewinsky scandal in 1998.

The program, the third part of FX and the anthology series by Ryan Murphy, “will examine the overlooked dimensions of women trapped in the scandal and political war that cast a long shadow over the Clinton presidency,” FX said. .

The production will not start within a few months, but Sarah Paulson said she has already spoken to Monica Lewinsky, who acts as producer in the series.

“It looks like everything, every time you play a real person, even if you play a person who can be considered a villain in a story, you still feel the responsibility to hit the piece as a whole. You can’t kick anything just because you as an actor he wants to love, so having Monica around means just that feeling and responsibility and should be told as accurately as possible, “he said about playing Linda Tripp.

There are currently discussions about the prostheses that Paulson will have to use to look more like the former official.

Paulson also confirmed Gilpin’s casting with praise hands and heart emojis, which was more or less our response.

You can see the full cast so far!

Ovidiu Hrubaru / Shutterstock; Roberto Borea / AP / Shutterstock

Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky

Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP / Shutterstock; Karin Cooper

Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp

Andrew H. Walker / Shutterstock; Cynthia Johnson / The LIFE Images Collection via Getty Images / Getty Images

Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones

Matt Baron / Shutterstock; Deborah Feingold / Corbis by Getty Images

Betty Gilpin as Ann Coulter

Rob Latour / Shutterstock; Terry Ashe / The LIFE Images Collection via Getty Images / Getty Images

Billy Eichner as Matt Drudge

Marion Curtis / StarPix for Sony Pictures Classics / Shutterstock; PAUL J. RICHARDS / AFP via Getty Images

Clive Owen as Bill Clinton

Impeachment: American Crime Story It was originally released in September, but it will probably be delayed. It starts with photography in March.

