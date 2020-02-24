[american-daredevil-dies-in-rocket-launch]

‘Mad’ Mike Hughes, who died just after a handmade rocket he was on crash-landed in the desert in close proximity to Barstow, California, is seen in an undated picture attained from social media on February 23, 2020. — Science Channel/by using Reuters

LOS ANGELES, Feb 24 — An novice American astronaut who reported he desired to show the Earth is flat has been killed in the crash of his homemade rocket in California, claimed the Science Channel, which filmed the launch.

“Michael ‘Mad Mike’ Hughes tragically handed away today for the duration of an attempt to launch his handmade rocket,” the channel, which is portion of the Discovery Channel, reported on Twitter. “Our thoughts & prayers go out to his family & mates all through this difficult time.”

A stuntman by career, Hughes, 64, introduced himself Saturday in a steam-run rocket that he developed in the yard of his property in Barstow, California. Numerous models sponsored the challenge.

His goal, he instructed the community press, was to ascend additional than 1,500 meters to verify that the Earth is not round but formed like a Frisbee.

His spokesman Darren Shuster told the Los Angeles Situations, however, that the flat Earth declare was merely to drum up publicity for the launch.

“I really don’t imagine he considered it,” Shuster reported. “He did have some governmental conspiracy theories. But do not confuse it with that flat Earth thing. That was a PR stunt we dreamed up.”

Images of the start, carried out in the desert in front of a crowd of horrified witnesses, circulated on social media yesterday.

A parachute can be witnessed tearing absent from the rocket moments following the start, as the spacecraft loops downward and crashes numerous hundred meters from the launch website close to Barstow, 180 kilometres northeast of Los Angeles.

“It was usually his dream to do this launch & Science Channel was there to chronicle his journey,” explained the channel, which filmed the start for a new collection referred to as Handmade Astronauts.

Dressed in a red-and-black place suit and posing in entrance of the rocket, Hughes experienced announced strategies for the start on the Discovery Channel.

Describing why he would do it, he reported, “Just to encourage men and women that they can do issues incredible with their lives… Possibly it will inspire somebody else.” — AFP