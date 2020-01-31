“American Dirt” publisher breaks off rest of book tour after rebound

Much like the author herself, the rest of Jeanine Cummins’ American Dirt Book Tour was canceled.

Flatiron Books, the editor of the controversial new novel, has canceled the rest of the tour after setbacks and threats against Cummins and booksellers, NPR reported.

The highly anticipated publication has been widely advertised and even chosen as the Oprah Winfrey Book Club’s choice, but has sparked controversy among critics who have argued that the book misrepresents immigrants and maintains harmful stereotypes.

In a statement, Flatiron Books President Bob Miller said he was surprised at the backlash, adding that the publishers had not counted on “the anger that has surfaced from members of the Latinx and publishing communities”.

Miller added: “The fact that we were surprised points to a problem, namely that we did not recognize our own limitations in positioning this novel. Discussion of this book has shown profound shortcomings in how we approach representation issues at Flatiron Books, both in the books that we publish and in the teams that are working on them. “

Miller’s statement also addressed certain aspects of the book’s marketing that were widely criticized, including barbed wire centerpieces that decorated the tables at the Cummins May Book Publishing Party. “We can now see how insensitive these and other decisions were and we regret them,” Miller wrote.

Flatiron will reportedly replace the rest of the canceled tour with a series of town halls where Cummins will face its critics.

While Miller’s testimony that Flatiron wanted to “listen, learn, and do better”, he also spoke out against the threats that violent critics have spoken to Cummins and booksellers. “Although there is legitimate criticism of our advertising for this book, it is not an excuse for the fact that physical violence has been threatened in some cases,” he wrote. “We join the members of the Latinx community and others who have spoken out against such violence.”

New York Times’ Michael Barbaro reiterated Miller’s anti-violence views on Twitter, writing, “An author in a democracy shouldn’t fear for her safety.”

No, I’m sorry. I will continue to say it. Equating criticism with threat and protest with violence is dangerous. This is just the publisher who doesn’t want to deal with failures and setbacks. But don’t say that the people who push back against a book are threatening democracy. https://t.co/Cl9TnfvCBr

– Isaac Fitzgerald (@IsaacFitzgerald) January 29, 2020

Not everyone agrees, however. “Equating criticism with threat and protest with violence is dangerous,” tweeted author Isaac Fitzgerald. “This is just the publisher who doesn’t want to deal with failures and setbacks. But don’t say that people who oppose a book threaten democracy. “

