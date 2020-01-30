American Dirt Publisher’s answer doesn’t fix any issues

Bob Miller, president and editor of Flatiron Books, has now made a statement on American Dirt and the reaction to Mexico’s misrepresentation by the book and the cancellation of his book tours. The statement does little to actually improve things in terms of addressing key issues.

The explanation first tries to point out that there has been a negative reaction and that it points to a problem with the way the representation is treated in publishing. However, it is quickly attempted to highlight most of the death threats that author Jeanine Cummins allegedly received:

Jeanine Cummins spent five years of her life writing this book to spotlight the immigrants’ tragedies. For this reason, it is unfortunate that she received hatred within the communities she wanted to honor. We are sad that a well-meant work of fiction has led to such a vitriolic resentment. While there are legitimate criticisms of our advertising for this book, this is no excuse for the threat of physical violence in some cases. We join the members of the Latinx community and others who have spoken out against such violence.

I’m sure Cummins has received death threats in some areas of the Internet, but it was mostly Latinx people and allies who tried to reconcile with the fact that books get so much backing and help with problematic advertising and marketing , While so many Mexican authors, # ownvoices authors and Latinx authors never get these opportunities. The hype and money surge behind American Dirt was the only reason I was on the radar. Given that posting and posting Twitter is currently so passionate and vigilant on these issues, the fact that elements of marketing were so wrong is harmful.

It’s not just a mistake to host a book party with barbed wire centerpieces as part of the “decor”. This is racist and shows a complete failure of actual diversity in terms of who works there. In addition, Cummins herself vaguely used her Irish husband’s status as “undocumented”, giving the impression that she had a Latin American husband. Then she admitted that money was also a big part of the problem.

“I think this is an important conversation,” said Cummins at an event. “I think it’s a question that has to be addressed more to publishers than to individual authors. I would never refuse money that someone offered me for something that it took me seven years to do.”

Many people have decided to take this conversation and put it in the malicious argument of “So should we just write about ourselves ?!” implement. That’s not it. Cummins wrote a story that several Latinx readers said did not reflect their reality, promote clichés about them, and yet were paid more than most Latinx authors when trying to tell their own stories. If it was her goal to honor the Mexican people, it is obvious that she failed when people with a Mexican or Central American background said, “This book does not represent me or anyone I know.”

You can write about anyone you want, but when you write about an identity outside of your personal knowledge or experience, it is important how you do it, how you researched it, and whether or not people from that background see the truth in it.

I am an immigrant. My family fled El Salvador when death hit our door. The terror, the loss, the injustice of this experience shaped everything about me. I don’t see any part of me in #AmericanDirt, a book that white critics call the great immigrant novel.

Lol. My comment on Oprah’s site has been referred to here as “one person commented …”.

My name is Julissa Arce and I am a best-selling author nationally. 💁🏽♀️. https://t.co/mD7UIKAmLY

According to the NPR, “Flatiron will replace the rest of the book tour with a series of town halls where Cummins will meet critics of the book.” Apparently they think this is safer than a book tour, which is why I wonder why they felt the need to delve further into this part of the story. But hopefully this will give Cummins the opportunity to actually speak to people and face their criticism.

