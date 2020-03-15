American distributors established a record low output in two decades

The US office is planned to fix the lowest output in two decades.

The fall comes amid ongoing concerns over the outbreak karanavirusa that has led many people in the United States and around the world to quarantine in their homes.

According to a report on the timing, this weekend at the box office across the country will be given about $ 58 million, which is the lowest since the weekend of 11-13 September 1998.

The figures show that the new film Pixar Onward reception will be the biggest in the weekend – $ 12.5 million, which is 68% lower than the weekend.

Other films in the top of the rankings at the weekend – “Bleeding” ($ 3.78 million), “The Invisible Man” (6.2 million dollars.) And “Hunt” ($ 2.2 million).

“Forward,” Pixar’s Credit: YouTube / Disney Pixar

The film industry is experiencing a significant impact of the pandemic coronavirus. Yesterday it was revealed that the film industry karanavirus worth $ 20 billion.

The losses have already exceeded $ 7 billion (5.7 billion pounds) after the production of a number of large call has been suspended or the terms of their release postponed.

Among the completed films that will come out later, – “Quiet location II” and the last performance of Daniel Craig as James Bond, do not have time to die.

Robert Pattinson starring “Batman” also stops the production, as well as many kinds of Netflix, including Stranger Things.

A list of all movies and TV shows, suspended due karanavirusa see here.

Yesterday (March 14) Disney made the Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker available for purchase online early, as a gesture of goodwill to isolation in homes.