American Eagle Outfitters pulls the lead because of the effects of viruses

American Eagle Outfitters shares (AEO) – The Get report was released Wednesday after the clothing retailer detailed the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic on its operations.

“We expect our results for the current fiscal quarter (which will end around May 1st) and 2020 (which will end around February 1st 2021) will have a significant negative impact,” said the Pittsburgh company.

“The longer our stores are closed to the public, the greater the impact on our financial results. We have withdrawn our fiscal prospects for 2020, … due to the negative impact of Covid-19 on our financial results and the uncertainty related to its duration. “

American Eagle closed stores on March 17th but continues to sell online. “Since the first day the stores were closed, our growth in digital sales has accelerated, significantly exceeding our expectations,” said the company.

In 2019, his digital business represented around 29% of total revenue.

But the problems remain. “Despite the strength of digital, we generate most of our revenue through stores and there is no guarantee that the current performance in our digital sales growth will continue,” said American Eagle.

“Store closings will remain in effect until state and local governments allow us to reopen. When we are able to reopen our stores, we cannot guarantee that customer traffic within the stores will return to levels prior to the outbreak of covid-19. “

To make sure he has enough money, American Eagle said it plans to issue $ 400 million in five-year convertible senior bonds.

His shares were recently traded at $ 6.90, down 17%. The stock has fallen 53% in the past three months.

