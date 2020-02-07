American employers add 225,000 jobs; unemployment up to 3.6% – KGET 17

by: CHRISTOPHER RUGABER, Associated Press

Posted: Feb 7, 2020 / 6:00 AM PST / Updated: Feb 7, 2020 / 6:09 AM PST

FILE – In this photo from October 1, 2019, Gory Rodriguez of Starbucks, on the right, interviews a job seeker at a job fair at the Dolphin Mall in Miami. The January U.S. Jobs Report on Friday, February 7, 2020 could provide timely evidence of the lasting health of the U.S. economy. (AP photo / Lynne Sladky, file)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Hires jumped last month as U.S. employers added 225,000 jobs, strengthening an economy faced with threats from China’s viral epidemic, an ongoing trade war and difficulties at Boeing.

The Labor Department also said on Friday that half a million people entered the workforce in January, although not all of them found jobs. The influx meant more people were counted as unemployed, and it pushed the unemployment rate down to 3.6% from a half-century low of 3.5% in December.

The government’s monthly jobs report suggests that businesses remain confident enough in the economy to continue hiring as the pace of job growth has picked up in the past year. Strong consumer spending is offsetting the effects of the trade war and declining business investment.

Despite the steady pace of hiring, hourly wages rose only 3.1% from the previous year, below a peak of 3.5% last fall, but still above the inflation rate.

Public confidence that jobs are plentiful helps persuade more unemployed people to start looking for one. Last month, 61.2% of American adults were employed, the highest proportion since November 2008.

Unusually warm weather likely helped boost job growth in January, as construction firms added 44,000 jobs, the most since last year. A better winter climate allows more construction projects to move forward.

Americans are also buying more homes, fueled by lower borrowing costs that were partially the result of three Federal Reserve interest rate cuts last year. In December, house construction reached its highest level in 13 years.

Friday’s employment report included annual government reviews of estimated employment growth. Revisions have shown that hiring was slower in 2018 and early last year than previously estimated. Employers added 2.3 million jobs in 2018, down from a previous estimate of 2.7 million.

The revisions also reduced February 2019 job gains from 56,000 to just 1,000. This maintained the record hiring sequence that started after the Great Recession and has now reached 112 months.

China’s deadly viral outbreak has made thousands of people sick and closed stores and factories there. But its impact probably came too late in the month to affect the US jobs report on Friday.

Factory recruitment will however likely be slowed in the coming months by Boeing’s decision to suspend production of its struggling 737 MAX.

A Boeing supplier, Spirit Aerosystems, has announced the loss of 2,800 jobs. But the layoffs came after the government’s investigation in January and will likely affect figures released next month.

However, manufacturers cut jobs in January for the third time in four months, cutting 12,000 jobs, largely due to layoffs at auto plants.

American companies as a whole have sharply cut spending on factories and equipment, in part because of Trump’s trade disputes. This drop in spending could continue to hamper manufacturers.

In the meantime, consumers remain confident in the economy and spend regularly, benefiting industries such as restaurants, hotels and health care.

A category that mainly includes hotels and restaurants added a solid 36,000 jobs. Health care providers added more than 47,000.

All told, economists predicted that the economy would grow at an annual rate of around 2% in the first three months of this year, about the same as its annual growth of 2.1% in the past last three months of last year.