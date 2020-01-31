American evacuees “relieved” about quarantine on a military basis – Boston Herald

By AMY TAXIN

RIVERSIDE, California (AP) – Nearly 200 Americans who have been evacuated from China because of the new virus are “very relieved” to be quarantined for two weeks at a military base in Southern California, one of them said Friday.

“We all really want to stay here and ensure that we are all medically safe and the public safe,” says Matthew L. McCoy, an amusement park designer who lives in China.

McCoy is one of the 195 Americans who returned earlier this week on a charter flight from Wuhan, the Chinese city in the middle of the outbreak. Initially, health officials asked them to stay on the basis of the March air reserve in Riverside for up to three days.

On Friday, the government ordered them to remain in quarantine for two weeks. Health officials think it can take up to two weeks for someone who is infected to fall ill. So far there has been no sign of illness.

It was the first federal order since 1963 when a woman was placed in quarantine after she returned from a trip to Sweden during a smallpox outbreak and she could not prove that she had been vaccinated.

“We understand that this promotion may seem radical. We would rather be reminded of overreacting than of underreacting, “said Dr. Nancy Messonnier of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Later Friday, the government declared a public health emergency and said that all other Americans returning to the US from Hubei province, including Wuhan, will also be quarantined for two weeks. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is planning more flights to get Americans from Wuhan.

McCoy lives in Shanghai but got stuck in Wuhan during a business trip when the Chinese authorities closed the city of 11 million people because of the outbreak. Other evacuated workers are employees of the US government and their families.

“Everyone was very relieved” about the quarantine order, McCoy said by telephone. “We wanted to ensure that all tests were performed first.”

On the military base, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) east of Los Angeles, the evacuated people are staying in hotel-like homes and have spent time walking and exercising, some wearing masks, said Jose Arballo Jr., a spokesman for the public health of the county agency.

As of Friday, none of the evacuated had shown signs of illness, he said. The CDC said the test results are still coming in for the group; they have all been negative so far.

One person tried to leave the base on Wednesday evening and was placed in quarantine by the county. Dr. Martin Cetron of the CDC said on Friday that this incident did not lead to the decision for the federal quarantine.

McCoy said he could keep up with his work in his room and connected his computer to the television screen. Children play outside and everyone tries to make the experience as easy as possible for each other, he said.

Another evacuated man said he wanted to get out during the weekend, but the order was good.

“It’s the right thing to do, and I fully understand it, just like many other people here at the base,” said Jarred Evans, who moved to Wuhan a few years ago to play in a Chinese soccer competition.

“People want to go home. But it’s better than being stuck in the epidemic center, “he said.

Since December the virus has made thousands sick, especially in China. Symptoms include fever, cough and in more severe cases shortness of breath or pneumonia.

There have been seven cases in the US, all travelers except a Chicago man who picked it up from his wife, who fell ill when she came home from China.

Evans said that Wuhan was like an old Western ghost town when he left.

“Imagine New York City being closed,” he said in an earlier interview. “In the beginning I was completely scared because I didn’t know exactly what was going to happen.”

___

Associated Press writers Robert Jablon in Los Angeles and Mike Stobbe in New York contributed to this report.