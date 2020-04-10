American Express says no layoffs related to Coronavirus for the rest of 2020

American Express (AXP) – Get Report said Friday that it would have no coronavirus layoffs for the rest of the year.

The New York financial services major said in a statement that he was paying workers who were diagnosed with coronavirus or placed in quarantine, who have family members who have been diagnosed or whose family care arrangements have been affected by the virus. That staff doesn’t need to use paid holidays, AmEx said.

Workers enrolled in one of the company’s US medical plans receive coverage for all immediate medical and pharmaceutical care costs related to coronavirus testing and treatment.

In addition, American Express said it was working to allow small business customers to access financial support provided under the SBA Payroll Protection Program.

The $ 350 billion PPP is a government-backed lending effort to help small businesses keep workers on the payroll. The money is part of the $ 2 trillion bailout package that Congress approved last week in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

American Express has claimed to extend the time period for merchants to respond to a cardholder dispute to 30 days worldwide for disputes received between March 1 and May 31.

The company is also increasing the thresholds for non-contact transactions to reduce physical contact in the store in 28 countries to date, with plans for other countries for the next month.

American Express said it did not require merchants to collect or provide card member signatures in the store.

Last month, American Express said it would freeze hiring after creating more than 60,000 employees to work from home because of the pandemic.

