American FDA approves first treatment for children with peanut allergy

The first treatment for peanut allergies is on the US market, a major step towards better care for all sorts of food allergies – but not yet cured.

Friday’s approval by the US Food and Drug Administration promises to bring some relief to families who have lived for fear of an accidental snack of peanuts at birthday parties and performance dates, school cafeterias and restaurants. Under the name Palforzia, it was developed by Aimmune Therapeutics.

“It has been a life-changer,” said Nina Nichols, 18, from Washington, whose first meeting with peanuts as a toddler – a peanut butter cracker shared by a friend – requires a race for first aid. She started a Palforzia study as a teenager and calls it “a safety blanket.”

The treatment is a specially prepared peanut powder that is swallowed daily in small amounts that are gradually increased for months. It trains the body of children and teenagers to better tolerate peanut, so that an unintended bite is less likely to cause a serious reaction or even to kill in severe cases.

Palforzia users still have to avoid peanuts, just like always.

The treatment is not suitable for everyone. Palforzia can cause side effects, including occasional serious allergic reactions. The FDA requires physicians and their patients to register for a special safety program and that patients take the first dose and each increased dose under supervision in a certified health center.

And when young people stop taking the daily dose, they lose protection.

Asked if the company has requested Health Canada to bring the product to market, a spokesperson said they are targeting the US and possible EU approval and introduction.

Shots have long been used to cause tolerance to allergies to bee stings or pollen. But swallowing an allergen to build tolerance is a new turn – one that scientists call “oral immunotherapy.” And peanuts are just the first food to be tackled. Tests for eggs, milk and nuts are underway.

But because of the disadvantages, scientists are also developing options for the next generation that work differently. Next for FDA assessment: a skin patch for peanut allergy.

“We had nothing to offer these patients for so long,” Dr. said. Pamela Guerrerio of the National Institutes of Health, who funded much of the research that led to food allergies. “We finally have treatment. That is a big step.”

Aimmune executives said on Friday that they hope that doctors can start prescribing treatment in a few weeks. They set the list price of the treatment at $ 890 per month, but how many patients pay depends on their insurance. Aimmune says it cooperates with insurance companies for coverage, and will offer a patient co-pay assistance program.

Food allergy is a growing problem in the US

Millions of Americans have food allergies, including about 1 in 13 children, and the number has increased in recent years. Peanut allergy is the most common in children and one of the most dangerous. Unintended exposures are common, with around 1 in 4 affected children who go to first aid every year.

There are an estimated 2.6 million Canadians, including nearly 500,000 children, who live with food allergies that need to be managed daily, according to the non-profit organization Food Allergy Canada.

What happens: the immune system reacts too strongly to the food by activating an inflammatory cascade. On average, children can experience hives, wheezing, or worse from just a 30th of a single peanut, sometimes even less, Dr. Dr. Hemant Sharma, who leads oral treatment studies at Children’s National Hospital in Washington.

Until now, all doctors were able to recommend reading food labels and avoiding anything that might contain hidden peanuts. Decades ago, attempts at shots were considered too risky for food allergies. Then, in 2006, researchers from Duke University and the University of Arkansas reported alluring signs that swallowed treatments might work instead.

How the treatment works

Doctors prescribe a minuscule starting dose of Palforzia. The powder, stored in a capsule, is mixed in unheated food, such as Nichols’ favorite fruit smoothies. Patients take the first dose in a doctor’s office, in the event of a bad allergic reaction. The dose is increased every few weeks to after about six months, taking the equivalent of about one peanut.

In a study involving nearly 500 children, two-thirds who received Palforzia were able to eat the equivalent of two peanuts – and about three or four – compared to just 4% of patients receiving dummy medicine.

A few hundred allergy doctors across the country are already offering their own version of the treatment, using peanut flour purchased at the store – or similar options for other food allergies – to adjust doses for patients outside of study studies.

Warnings and side effects

Palforzia users must still carry their rescue medicine, such as EpiPens, to treat severe allergic reactions. Most experience at least mild side effects, such as hives or abdominal pain, and about one-fifth stopped the study, Dr. said. Scott Sicherer, a child allergist at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York.

Regarding serious reactions, they affected about 9% of patients treated in the Palforzia study, nearly three times the number in the placebo group, and led to a debate about the usefulness of the drug.

“There is a trade-off,” Sicherer said. Families and doctors will have to decide together “is it logical for me or my child?”

Other options in the works

Other allergy treatments in the pipeline:

Viaskin from DBV Technologies is a daily patch that contains small amounts of peanut protein that are absorbed through the skin in the hope of fewer side effects.

Allergen drops under the tongue are testing at an early stage but showed promising results in a recent study from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.

Shots to block allergic reactions deliver antibodies that control the inflammatory cascade that follows unintended exposure. A pilot study from Stanford University suggested that a single shot could block a peanut reaction for two to six weeks.

“Palforzia is a step forward,” says Sharma of Children’s National. “What we all hope would be truly revolutionary is curative treatment that really gets rid of food allergies permanently.”