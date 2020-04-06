American football is set to headline the Minecraft Video Game Festival in support of the Coronavirus Foundation.

Organized by Open Pit and Anamanaguchi, the Nether Meant Festival will take place on Saturday (April 11) in Minecraft from 6:00 EST (UK time).

American football will be replenished with virtual artists who will also perform with Baths, HANA and Anamanaguchi. The festival will be held in a fictional Minecraft space called Elsewither, based out of a Brooklyn location elsewhere.

Open Pit & @anamanaguchi present # NetherMeant

Saturday, April 11th

6:00 PM EST

performances @ americfootball @BATHSmusic @ skylar__spence @ wearewavedash @ y2k2y + @maxschramp @lewisjamesgrant @HANAtruly

+ more

in our new virtual @elsewherespace location https://t.co/NskKATabCL pic.twitter.com/BlTohCclk5

– Open pit (@OpenPitPresent) on April 5, 2020

You can watch “Nether Meant” in the game or watch Twitch on April 11, and the audio stream will also be available. Also available are VIP passes for the festival, which “will give you access to special in-game VIP areas, exclusive game merch and access to Discord VIP areas where you can talk directly to artists and with us.”

The proceeds from the VIP passes and activities will be sent directly to the Good360 Coronavirus Fund, which aims to help control the spread of the disease.

In a statement about the festival, Mike Kinsella said of American football: “I look forward to being able to prove to my 7-year-old son that I really work.”

Last month, Defected Records held its first virtual music festival online after a coronavirus outbreak.