American home researchers have given Trump tape calling for the ambassador to be deposed

An employee of Rudy Giuliani has provided congress investigators with a recording of US President Donald Trump, who said he wanted to get rid of the US ambassador to Ukraine, whose expulsion came to light as a problem in the president’s deposition, his lawyer told Friday The Associated Press.

The Giuliani employee, Lev Parnas, attended a small dinner with Trump at his Washington hotel in April 2018. Joseph Bondy, attorney at Parnas, said he had handed a recording of the dinner to the House intelligence Committee in which Trump had the removal Marie Yovanovitch demanded from ambassador.

The recording, first reported by ABC News, seems to contradict the president’s statements that he did not know Parnas, a key figure in the investigation. It came to light while Democrats continue to insist on witnesses and other evidence to be considered during the Senate deposition process.

ABC News reported that in the recording a speaker who appears to be Trump says, “Get rid of her! Get her tomorrow. I don’t care. Get her tomorrow. Get her out. OK? Do it.”

Parnas and collaborator Igor Fruman worked with Giuliani on an attempt to get Ukraine to announce that it would investigate former vice president Joe Biden, who is looking for the Democratic presidential nomination. At the recording, the two tell Trump that the US ambassador has insulted him, leading directly to the apparent remarks of the president.

The White House denied any suggestion of presidential abuses.

“Every president in our history has had the right to put people who support his agenda and policies in his records,” said White House press secretary, Stephanie Grisham.

“Clearly questionable motives”

Yovanovitch, who was considered an obstacle to probes in Biden and his son Hunter, was not recalled from her position until the following April. She said the decision was based on “unfounded and false claims made by people with clearly questionable motives” that she was unfaithful to Trump.

Parnas seems to say on the recording: “The biggest problem there, I think where we should start, is that we have to get rid of the ambassador. She is still left of the Clinton government.”

He can be heard later against Trump. “She actually walks around and says to everyone,” Wait, he’s being accused. Wait a minute. “

Researchers from the American House have been trying for almost a year to have Marie Yovanovitch removed from her position as ambassador in Ukraine by Lev Parnas and Rudy Giuliani. (Sarah Silbiger / Reuters)

House researchers have worked on documenting an almost year-long effort by Parnas and Giuliani to remove Yovanovitch from her position. Parnas and Fruman were recently sued by the Southern District of New York on charges of, among other things, conspiracy to commit campaign financing fraud. Both have argued not guilty.

Democrats grabbed the rapture as further proof of Trump’s involvement.

“If this is additional evidence of his involvement in that attempt to smear her out, this would certainly confirm much of what we have heard, but I am not yet in a position to analyze it without looking at it,” Rep. Said Adam Schiff from California.

Parnas has conducted a number of interviews in recent days claiming that Trump was aware of the plan to remove Yovanovitch. Trump has distanced himself from Parnas and the supporters of the president have questioned his credibility and motives.

“I don’t know any Parnas other than I think I’ve had photos taken, which I do with thousands of people,” Trump said last week. “But I just met him. I don’t know him at all. I don’t know what he’s about, don’t know where he’s from, don’t know anything about him. I can only tell you that this is a hoax. “

The Associated Press did not review the recording.

The president is tried in the Senate after the House had accused him last month, accusing him of abusing his office by asking Ukraine to investigate the Bidens while refusing military assistance from an American ally at war with Russia. The second accusation article accuses Trump of obstructing Congress by refusing to transfer documents or allowing officials to testify in the House probe.

Republicans have defended Trump’s actions where necessary and consider the trial a politically motivated attempt to weaken him in his re-election campaign. Republicans have a majority of 53-47 in the Senate and acquittal is considered likely.