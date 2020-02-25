‘american-idol’-recap:-watch-must-see-times,-audition-films-from-7-days-2

If you missed this week’s episode of “American Idol,” don’t dread! Here is a roundup of the ought to-see auditions and other moments from Week two.

Cyniah Elise Auditions for “Idol” with “You Are the Cause” by Calum Scott

Just after heading viral on Facebook, Cyniah brings her soulful voice to Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan–and leaves them speechless.

The Judges Acquire Kay Genyse to the Streets to Sing for Her Life

Katy Perry has Kay Genyse “sing for her everyday living” in the streets of Savannah, GA. Will her “Mercy” by Duffy audition be more than enough to convince Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie to give her a ticket to Hollywood?

Kyle Tanguay Auditions for “Idol” with “Mercy” by Shawn Mendes

Kyle Tanguay provides the complete Philadelphia Eagles cheer squad to “American Idol.” Can he impress Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie with “Mercy” by Shawn Mendes?

Jovin Webb Auditions for “Idol” with “Whipping Submit” by the Allman Brothers Band

Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie give Jovin Webb a standing ovation following his haunting rendition of “Whipping Publish” by the Allman Brothers Band.

Gas Leak Triggers an American “Idol” Evacuation

A dangerous gas leak triggers the “American Idol” team to evacuate the auditions–and Katy Perry to collapse! See what happened!

Claire Jolie Goodman Auditions for “Idol” with an Aria

She screams, they scream, we all scream for “American Idol!” Will Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan grant Claire Jolie Goodman a ticket to Hollywood, or really should she go straight to Broadway?

Margie Mayes Auditions for “Idol” with “I Identified A Boy” by Adele

Margie two. is in this article to audition, this time with the “Like Of Her Everyday living.” Will her rendition of Adele’s “I Observed A Boy” acquire above Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan?

Katy Perry Thinks Jonny West Will Go Even further Than His Girlfriend Margie Mays

Katy Perry is confident that Margie Mays’ boyfriend Jonny West will go more than his girlfriend. Do Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan concur?

Sarah Isen Auditions for Idol with “If I Had been A Boy” by Beyonce

Sarah Isen tells Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie about her 26 SIBLINGS and WOWs with Beyonce’s “If I Were being A Boy.”

Eliza Catastrophe Auditions for Idol with an Initial Song

Eliza Disaster leaves Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan puzzled with her audition. A person factor is for confident, “Sardines” will get stuck in your head!

Julia Gargano’s Primary Audition Song Is So Superior Katy Perry Presents Her a Hug

Encouraged by Alejandro Aranda and Catie Turner, Julie Gargano sings an unique track “Growing Pains” for her American Idol audition. The tune leaves Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan speechless and evokes Katy Perry to give Julia a hug!

Do Equally Customers of Treble Soul Get a Ticket to Hollywood?

Hannah Prestridge & Curt Jones (Treble Soul) bare their hearts to Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan by sharing the story of Hannah’s habit. Will their auditions be adequate for both equally of them to go to Hollywood?