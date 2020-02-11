“American in Paris” shimmers at every turn in breathtaking and daring Drury Lane staging

War is not over when it is over. That bitter statement opens the abundant production of Drury Lane from ‘An American in Paris’, the musical from 2014 inspired by the film of the same name from 1951. With music and lyrics by George and Ira Gershwin and a book by Craig Lucas, the musical is a love letter to the resilience and beauty of Paris in the aftermath of the Nazi occupation.

But in the Parisian setting of the musical 1945, fear is never far from the surface. When a wick blows and the lights go out abruptly in a rolling bar, the joie de vivre changes from “I’t Got Rhythm” to an eighth note. How, one of the former revelers, asks, can you be freed when your city is crushed and the people traumatized?

“An American in Paris”: 4 out of 4

That question is central to the opulent Drury Lane production (by special appointment ‘with Theater du Chatelet, Elephant Eye Theatrical and Pittsburgh Clo) directed by Lynne Kurdziel-Formato. Every character on stage is spooky and desperate for a clean slate. When American veterinarian Jerry Mulligan (Josh Drake) talks about fighting, you can hear the bile and panic in his throat ascend. When ballerina dances Lise Dassin (Leigh-Ann Esty), she is poetry in motion. If she doesn’t dance, she carries herself as if she’s desperate to be invisible: head down, no eye contact, feeling fear.

The Paris film of 1951 was swept away from scars from the Vichy regime. Not here. Sometimes those scars are clearly visible as fire, such as in the opening moments when we are starving Parisians fighting for a place in the bread line, and a woman wearing a Swastika bracelet, screaming carried away by an angry crowd. Sometimes they are subtle, such as when aspiring composer Adam Hochberg (Skyler Adams) drinks a drink before playing the piano.

Josh Drake and Erica Evans (front) with the cast of “An American In Paris” on Drury Lane Oakbrook. Brett Beiner photography

Like Lise, Adam and Jerry, Henri Baurel (Will Skrip) and his oppressed, still terrified parents (Neil Friedman and Caron Buinis) are determined to start again. They all hope that they can use art to form visions of the future that have not been affected by the past. Henri pours his soul into his budding nightclub act. Adam scores a ballet for Lise. Jerry feverishly sketches the city and its people.

In many ways, “an American in Paris” was way ahead of his time. Henri is a closed gay man who is ready to marry Lise because he loves her (platonically) and because he knows that his mother will live in fear of his safety. Adam and Jerry both fall in love with Lise and create a messy triangle among the best friends who can’t possibly have a musical ending to Disney. Wealthy American physician-patron Milo Davenport (Erica Evans) snarls the thread when she falls in love with Jerry unrequited.

The intricate story lines complement Gershwin’s kaleidoscopic score, with a selection of hits, from his melancholic piano preludes to the elegant “S Wonderful” to that epic masterpiece of an epic title track. Music director / conductor Chris Sargent is the unseen star of the production and leads an orchestra of seven people that captures the huge musical palette of George Gershwin.

The choreography of Kurdziel-Formato is also a determining element. The dance scenes of the film are so iconic that it is hard to keep the shadows of Gene Kelly and Leslie Caron out of every stage production. But Drake and Esty make the show their own. Drake exudes candid charm and fleet-footed grace. Esty shows Lise every emotion in dance, whether she is alone in a ballet barre or is supported by a city bursting with warmth, light, hope and tragedy.

The Kevan Loney projections and the Lee Fiskness lighting design bring Kevin Depinet’s open life to life while the cast of “An American in Paris” takes the heel in the dazzling production of the Drury Lane Theater. Brett Beiner photography

Even if the lyrics are dated (“Liza” is actually Jerry telling Lise to smile more because she is so beautiful), the cast makes the music shine. The silky vocals and elegant tap of Skrip are perfect for the old-fashioned dazzler “Stairway to Paradise”. And when Evans duets with Adams on the melancholic “But not for me”, the pain is excellent.

The Kevan Loney projections and the Lee Fiskness lighting design bring the Kevin Depinet open set to life. The bell towers of Notre Dame emerge during ‘Can’t Take A Away from Me’. The Eiffel Tower glows in sunset as Jerry tears his ticket back to the United States. Massive swastikas burn in the opening moments, the torn tricolor of the French flag emerging from the flames.

Karl Green’s costumes look couture, from Milo’s liquid-like black bombshell dress to the Dior-recalling circle skirts whose extravagant volume was the middle finger of fashion to the rigors of war. Even the headgear is carefully displayed: Picasso is celebrated on a masked ball. When Henri of Broadway dreams, his back dancers wear headgear of the Statue of Liberty.

When Milans van Evans delivers a climatic monologue about the power of art in times of struggle, it is clear that “an American in Paris” is not just talking about post-war Paris. George Gershwin died of a brain tumor in 1937, when he was 39. That his music is still celebrated for generations later speaks to his genius. Just like ‘American in Paris’ it is an example of art and triumph.

Catey Sullivan is a local freelance writer.

