[american-lady-tracks-being-pregnant-on-instagram-by-dressing-as-different-pop-society-figures]

Freelance photographer and videographer Grace Navarro dresses up as Moaning Myrtle from Harry Potter. She employs Instagram to chart her little one Charlotte Grace’s development. — Image by using Instagram/ _gracenavarro_

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 —Tracking your pregnancy with the calendar is so old college as proven by freelance photographer and videographer Grace Navarro.

Navarro from Orlando, Florida, tracked her being pregnant on Instagram and employed an application to help her recognize her baby’s dimensions each individual week of her being pregnant.

She then dressed as distinctive pop tradition people to celebrate every week of the being pregnant.

At week 14, the fetus was the dimension of a beetroot and she dressed up as Dwight Schrute of The Workplace when holding a bunch of beetroots.

Working with a chalkboard as a single of the props, Navarro even wrote down some info and highlights of the pregnancy.

Bored Panda documented that Navarro experienced originally required to make it a a person-off photo but as numerous reacted positively to that photograph, she decided to carry on monitoring her baby’s growth.

So every single week, she would compose down on the chalkboard the baby’s milestones and get correct costumes to healthy the item that discussed the baby’s dimension.

Starting from week 14 until eventually the start of her daughter Charlotte Grace, Navarro would gown up as a wide variety of figures from The Business office, Harry Potter, and Disney fandoms that provided Dwight Shrute and Jim Halpert from the Office, Ginny Weasley and Luna Lovegood from Harry Potter, as effectively as Rapunzel, Snow White, and Russell.

Talking to Bored Panda, Navarro mentioned she grew up loving Harry Potter and all matters Disney, and, later on on, her spouse released her to The Workplace and it turned her “third big love”.

“I’ve generally loved images and video clip editing, which is now also my experienced vocation, so it only made perception that I blended it with my fandoms to develop some enjoyable written content!”

On the challenges she had to prevail over to produce the images, Navarro said the hardest portion was coming up with objects for each individual week and placing the images jointly.

“I put in several hours brainstorming, measuring, striving to come up with costumes for just about every of them I had a good deal of things at house currently, so I tried to use as much of that to minimize back again on costs, but it was however a challenge to retain likely for so many months!”